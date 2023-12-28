“Tom Brady Could’ve Retired at His Peak But His Ego Wouldn’t Let Him”: Fans Attack Novak Djokovic & Former NFL Superstar

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports, © Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic recently voiced his desire to play tennis into his 40s, emulating his good friend Tom Brady. While many were overjoyed to get more of the Serb, some fans on social media were not welcoming of this intent.

Legendary NFL quarterback Brady, one of Djokovic’s closest friends, retired in early 2023 at the age of 45. He played 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Citing him as an example, Djokovic said he does not see the point of retiring when playing good tennis. He won three Grand Slams and the ATP Finals in 2023, finishing as the Year-End No.1. Hence, he wanted to take things one season at a time.

Djokovic said he would like to learn from Brady and play till he was 40, possibly even more. His fans rejoiced but a section of social media users was unhappy with the announcement from the World No.1. They said tennis is very different than football and predicted Djokovic to start slowing down soon. One fan said Brady stretched his career only because of his ego.

A couple of fans brought up Djokovic’s father mocking Federer for playing at 40.

Cannot accept that Novak Djokovic will be better than him – When Serb’s father slammed Roger Federer for playing at 40

Novak Djokovic is going strong even at 36, dominating players almost half his age. Hence, it is justified for him to attempt carrying on till his 40s. He has been compared to athletes like LeBron James and Lionel Messi for reigning supreme in their sports in their mid-30s. However, after he expressed his intention to play till he is 40, fans dug up an old statement from his father, Srdjan.

In an interview in 2020, the senior Djokovic mocked Roger Federer for playing aged 40. He said the Swiss was unable to accept Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will surpass him so continued to stretch his career. He implored him to pursue other hobbies.

“Imagine that, a 40-year-old man still plays tennis, when he can go home and do some more interesting things. But since both Nadal and Novak are breathing down his neck, he simply cannot accept the fact that they will be better than him. Go man, raise children, do something else, go ski, do something. Tennis is not my whole life, it is just my son’s current hobby. He is only a tennis player at the moment.”