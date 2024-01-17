Who is Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield Who Featured in Netflix Break Point Season 2?

Frances Tiafoe, America’s youngest ATP Tour winner since Andy Roddick, recently commented on his girlfriend’s Instagram post. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield was looking dapper in a black outfit as she got ready for “Match Day” i.e. Tiafoe’s first round match against Borna Coric at the Australian Open recently.

“Match Day fit tuff”, wrote Tiafoe in the comments.

A Canadian by birth, the 26-year-old Broomfield has been a professional tennis player who was a college champion. A senior at UCLA, Broomfield and her doubles partner there won the NCAA doubles championship in 2019.

She made her WTA debut in doubles alongside fellow Canadian Maria Patrascu after shifting to the US to pursue her tennis career. Later, she shifted her career to singles. Her relationship with tennis doesn’t just end with her on-court appearances, be it for herself or supporting her boyfriend. Broomfield was also the body double for Sania Sydney, the actress who played Venus Williams in King Richard. The movie was received with widespread acclaim and won Academy Awards as well.

Ayan Broomfield was born on August 13, 1997, and on September 8, 2015, she met Tiafoe. Broomfield has been a rock and a pillar of support for her boyfriend ever since. The duo often engage in cute, adorable exchanges online, displaying their love and admiration for each other. However, they didn’t admit their relationship on Instagram until 2018.

Broomfield is earning widespread fame after the release of Season 2 of the Netflix series ‘Break Point’. She is briefly seen in the trailer for the series.

“Last year changed everything. Literally overnight, Frances is a celebrity,” Broomfield is heard saying as Tiafoe makes an appearance.

Tiafoe broke into the Top 10 ATP rankings, as only the third-ever man of African descent, in June 2023. He became a celebrity after the US Open 2022, where he reached the semi-finals, his closest to winning a Grand Slam so far. Even Coco Gauff was seen fangirling over him in the ‘Break Point’ trailer.

How has Frances Tiafoe fared in the Australian Open so far?

After Tiafoe’s magnificent rise to stardom in the US Open 2022, he hasn’t been able to reach the semifinals again. He also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2022. However, last year’s French Open saw him reach the third round, his closest so far. This time at the Australian Open, he beat Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 6-3 before proceeding to the second round.

At the time of writing this report, Frances Tiafoe was locked in an intense battle with Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic. Tiafoe lost the first two sets 4-6, 4-6 respectively and needs a miraculous comeback. Tiafoe, who is also called the ‘Big Foe’, has to improve on a few fronts or lose out on being the American tennis star to end up as the highest ranked in his country in the men’s singles category in 2024.