Tommy Paul Saves Three Match Points & Hands Carlos Alcaraz a Bagel to Announce Himself as the Real American Hope

Samir Satam
|Published August 17, 2023

Mar 28, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) (R) hugs Tommy Paul (USA) (L) after their match on day nine of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With his back against the wall facing match points against the best player in the world, Tommy Paul pulled a rabbit out of the bag by completely changing the narrative. Not only did Paul restore parity in the match by winning the second set, he did it by handing Carlos Alcaraz a bagel in the tie breaker.

Paul forcing a deciding set on the World No.1 does not come as a surprise even though for a moment it looked likely to be a straight sets match. Win or lose, he has proven himself the real deal. A threat going into the US Open, the real American hope.

Tommy Paul makes Carlos Alcaraz nervous

Serving for life at 5-6, Tommy Paul faced three match points against a lively Carlos Alcaraz with a spring in his step. The Spaniard was relaxed and confident of wrapping the match up in two sets and moving on. But with a bit of luck and courage Paul managed to hold on and force a tie break.

Having put in monumental effort in holding his serve, a game that ran on for more than 14 minutes, Paul started the tie break on the up. But losing the game seemed to have affected Alcaraz somehow. It was Paul’s turn to relax and just play his game and the ghosts of last week seem to have gotten to his opponent.

Within minutes, Tommy Paul had won the tie break 7-0, once again to seriously derail the Wimbledon champion’s plans. And he has announced himself as the real American hope, well ahead of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, even though the rankings might say otherwise. Perhaps, if Paul is to once again hand a loss to Alcaraz, even the rankings will reflect the ground reality.

