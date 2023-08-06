Fans Liken Novak Djokovic to Rocky Balboa and Daniil Medvedev to Ivan Drogo: “He’s Prepping for Carlitos”

World No.2 Novak Djokovic has opted to go for a new look ahead of the start of the ‘North America swing’. The Serbian, who was denied entry into the United States since the 12 months, will be back to play in the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open. The only major tournament he will be skipping will be the Toronto Masters.

Recently, some training videos of Novak Djokovic emerged on social media and needless to say, they went viral in no time. Djokovic is sporting a beard that has many fans shocked as they compared him to the iconic Hollywood character played by Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa.

Fans dub their favourite players on Rocky

Novak Djokovic was said to be reportedly vacationing in Montenegro with his family. However, a video has emerged in which Djokovic is shirtless and training on a tennis court. He was also seen doing some exercises on grass. His look did not go unnoticed as some believe he has taken inspiration from Rocky Balboa totally as he is ready to take on his opponents again with disdain, while others are impressed with his physique. Some of them are not impressed, calling Djokovic as someone who is in a ‘midlife crisis’ while there are many who are figuring out who Ivan Drogo would be, who is Rocky’s opponent in the film series.

Is Novak Djokovic getting ready for Olympics?

Novak Djokovic recently confirmed that he will also be playing in the men’s doubles event at the Cincinnati Masters, much to the surprise of many. Djokovic will be team up with his countryman, Nikola Cacic. The duo last worked together at the Davis Cup and ATP Cup 2021 for Serbia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion could well be aiming for a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris next year, as that is the one honor missing from his trophy cabinet.