Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer Prediction, Weather, Odds and Live Streaming of Dallas Open 2024 Quarter-Final

Tommy Paul and Dominik Koepfer are set to collide in the Dallas Open quarterfinals. The tournament has already thrilled the crowd with upsets and Americans are sure to flock in to watch this blockbuster match. They are tied at 1-1 on head-to-head although they played each other on both those occasions back in 2017 when they were starting out on the ATP Tour, adding more intrigue to this Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer clash.

Advertisement

Despite his good form, Dominik Koepfer will start as an underdog against Tommy Paul. The SportsRush predicts Tommy Paul to win in three sets. Pokerstars back Tommy Paul to win the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open as well. The American has his odds set at 1.33, with the odds for Koepfer set at 2.75.

The Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer match is set to be played on Friday, February 9 at 2.00 pm ET and the live streaming will be on the Tennis Channel. The Dallas weather for Friday is expected to be sunny with temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Tommy Paul is desperate for a great tournament. The American has had a slow start to the 2024 season and is yet to make a mark for himself. Paul lost in the third round of the Australian Open after losing in five sets. The American was up 2 sets to one, but ending up losing against Miomir Kecmanovic. However, the American got a comfortable victory against Taro Daniel in the second round to set up a Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer match at the Dallas Open.

Meanwhile, Dominik Koepfer has enjoyed a bright start to his 2024 season. The German won the title in Canberra to start the season with a bang. However, Koepfer lost in the first round at the Australian Open against Alexander Zverev. However, in Dallas, the German has won both his matches in straight sets to set up a blockbuster Tommy Paul vs Dominik Koepfer clash.