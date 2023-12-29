Top 5 Players Rafael Nadal Could Face on Comeback At The 2024 Brisbane International ft. 3-Time Grand Slam Winner

Rafael Nadal will make a much-awaited comeback to tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International. The Spaniard received a wildcard entry into the ATP 250 event since his low ranking rendered him ineligible for direct qualification. Having last played in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal has since fallen to World No.664.

The Brisbane International organisers handed him a wildcard as he prepares for the first Slam of the year. Like him, many other players will also participate in the tournament to warm up for the Australian Open. It could be a difficult return to tennis for Nadal if he runs into a high-profile name. Given he is unseeded, he could face some elite players early on.

On that note, here are the five toughest opponents Nadal could run into upon his return to the sport at the Brisbane International:

5. Rafael Nadal could face a big-name qualifier in the first round of 2024 Brisbane International

While Nadal was fortunate enough to receive a wildcard, many erstwhile top players whose rankings have tumbled did not. The Brisbane International qualifying round will see former ATP top 10 rankers Matteo Berrettini, Dominic Thiem, and Diego Schwartzman fight it out for the six qualifiers’ spots in the main draw.

2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini achieved his career-high rank of No.6 in 2022. He faced a slide in rankings because of his injury struggles in mid-2023, ending his season early after the US Open. 2020 US Open champion Thiem battled with injuries for over two years before gradually finding his way back this year. The former World No.3 leads Nadal 2-1 on hard court battles.

If they qualify, there are strong chances Nadal could cross paths with them as early as the first or second round. They may not be the forces they were before their fitness struggles, but the 22-time Majors winner is also coming back off a year-long lay-off. Thiem, Berrettini, etc. could give Nadal a hard time.

4. Potential clash against Andy Murray to re-ignite Big 4 memories

World No.42 Murray is an unseeded entrant for the ATP 250 event in Brisbane. He had a busy 2023, playing 18 tournaments, and reaching the final of the Qatar Open. He also bagged three Challenger titles.

Nadal comfortably leads Murray 17-7. However, the Brit won their last match way back in 2016 in the semi-final of the Madrid Masters. He has more match practice behind him than the Spaniard. Hence, Nadal could have a tough time if he squares off against Murray in Brisbane. However, it would surely be a treat for the viewers to see two members of the iconic Big 4 go at it once more.



3. Ben Shelton could pose a new challenge for Rafael Nadal

Shelton was one of the biggest breakthrough stories of 2023. He followed up his Australian Open quarter-final with a semi-final finish at the US Open. He also bagged his first ATP title, the Japan Open, to end the season at World No.17.

The young American, with his left-handed play and intense competitive spirit, has drawn comparisons to Nadal. He admitted to borrowing some elements from the former World No.1 but distanced himself, saying his gameplay is unique. Shelton and Nadal have never faced each other, hence the latter would presumably face issues dealing with the unfamiliar entity. The 21-year-old’s booming serves could pose a problem for Nadal, who is returning after a year-long hiatus. This would surely be an interesting match-up if it happens.

2. A chance to extend domination over Grigor Dimitrov

2023 proved to be a great year for Dimitrov. He returned to the top 15 after a few years outside the elite tiers of tennis. He reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon and the French Open. After a semi-final finish at the Shanghai Masters, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz, he made it to the final of the Paris Masters, only his second ATP 1000 final ever. Overall, he collected seven wins over top 10 players in 2023.

Now ranked No.14, Dimitrov is the second seed in the Brisbane International. He will likely receive a bye into the second round as the tournament historically offers the top 4 seeds. Nadal, meanwhile, will have to play the first round as well. Hence, if they clash, the Bulgarian will be more well-rested than the Spaniard. The latter, however, dominates their head-to-head. Nadal leads Dimitrov 14-1, one of the most lopsided records on the tour.

Dimitrov, with his momentum, is well-placed to break Nadal’s seven-match winning streak against him. It surely would not be easy, but Nadal will draw confidence from his record to face the 2017 ATP Finals winner.

1. 2024 Brisbane International top-seed Holger Rune the toughest potential opponent

Yet another potential opponent whom Rafael Nadal has never faced before, World No.8 Rune is the top seed in the field. The Dane struggled for much of the second half of 2023. He reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon and Roland Garros, also making it to the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open. However, he faced a torrid time starting from the North American swing. He arrested the slide after onboarding Boris Becker as a coach, making it to the QFs of the Paris Masters and the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors.

Rune looks to be regaining his touch gradually and Nadal could be in for a hard time if they cross paths. The Spaniard has never played the 20-year-old. However, Rune is coached by Becker, who formerly worked with Novak Djokovic. Hence, the German veteran knows a thing or two about training players to face Nadal.

While fans were thrilled to hear of Nadal’s return, the Brisbane International is not going to be a cakewalk for the legend.