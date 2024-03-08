Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Indian Wells 2024 Clash: Korda Eyes Golden Opportunity to Progress

One of the Round of 64 matches will be Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin at the 2024 Indian Wells. The first round is rapidly getting over, and Safiullin defeated Dan Evans of the UK 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 to face Korda. Sebastian Korda, on the other hand, will start directly in the Round of 64 as he is the 29th-seeded player.

The timing of the match is yet to be decided, and both of them will be playing on the outdoor hard courts of the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. The SportsRush’s Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin prediction is in favor of Korda to win this match. This is due to better recent performances and advantage of playing on home soil.

The weather in California is slightly on the chilly side. The temperature might remain somewhere around 15-20 degrees Celsius in the evening, with 66% humidity, 10 km/h wind speed, and zero precipitation.

What is the Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Sebastian Korda and Roman Safiullin is 1-0, with Safiullin in the lead. The first and only time they faced each other was at the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Rome Round of 64 clash. Safiullin won that match 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Where to watch Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin live?

The Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin match will be live on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, the match will be live on Sky Sports. The match timings aren’t out yet, but the match is likely to take place on Saturday.

What is Sebastian Korda’s ranking?

The Sebastian Korda ranking is 29th in the ATP rankings in men’s singles. In comparison, Roman Safiullin’s ranking is 42nd.

How much prize money has Sebastian Korda won?

Sebastian Korda has earned $4,735,485 USD in total prize money from his singles and doubles tennis career combined.

Who is Sebastian Korda’s father?

Sebastian Korda’s father is Petr Korda, who was a famous Czech tennis player. Petr Korda won the Australian Open in 1998, his only Grand Slam wins to date, and became a finalist in the 1992 French Open.