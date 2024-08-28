US Open 2024 Organisers Accused of being Greedy After All Time Record Day 1 Tickets Sales

The US Open 2024 kicked off with a bang, smashing records for the highest day-one ticket sales in Grand Slam history.

But what should have been a celebration of tennis fandom has sparked some serious side-eye from fans. The reason? Skyrocketing ticket prices.

Wow, 74,641 fans in the gates today in New York. Most single day event in the history of the US Open, per ESPN. And, that’s why everything is so expensive, they know people will pay for everything. — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates24) August 27, 2024

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations, with some pointing out that while it’s great to see the sport thriving, the steep prices are making it harder for the average fan to get in on the action.

Fans are not happy pic.twitter.com/0kUEDWKT1N — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 27, 2024



According to the stats released by the US Open official website, previously, the US Open saw an impressive turnout, with 957,387 fans attending over the 20 days that included both the main draw and US Open Fan Week in 2023—an increase of nearly 8% compared to 2022.

The main-draw attendance set a new US Open record with 799,402 fans, marking the second consecutive year of sell-outs across all 25 sessions in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The championship sessions also set new records, with 28,804 fans attending the men’s final and 28,143 at the women’s final, making them the highest-attended championship sessions in US Open history.

While the tournament’s success shows tennis is still a big deal in the United States, some argue that organizers are cashing in on the sport’s popularity.

With a variety of sponsors and broadcast deals already pouring money into the event, hiking up ticket prices feels like a money grab, leaving fans questioning if they’re paying more for the love of the game or just padding the event’s bottom line.

Is tennis becoming a sport for the richest despite US Open 2024 record?

As ticket prices continue to climb, it’s starting to look that way. For many young fans, catching a live match at Flushing Meadows has been a dream come true, providing inspiration and fueling their passion for the sport.

The current top athletes have even shared stories about how they were inspired by legends like Williams’ sisters, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after they saw them live in action. But with the current trend, kids from less privileged backgrounds might find themselves priced out of these life-changing experiences.

Rising ticket costs could end up hurting the future of American tennis. The next Coco Gauff or Ben Shelton could miss out on the chance to see their idols in action, and that could have a long-term impact on the sport’s growth in the country.

So, while the record-breaking sales might seem like a win, there’s a bigger question at play: are we leaving the next generation of tennis stars behind?