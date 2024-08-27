US Open 2024 Organizers Come Up With Unique Way to Market Taylor Fritz-Matteo Berrettini Clash

While all the first-round matches at the US Open 2024 are not even over, tennis fans are already set on an exciting second-round clash. Not many encounters have enough star power to garner views as the Taylor Fritz-Matteo Berrettini duel. Doing their part to attract as many eyeballs as possible, the tournament organizers have used their social media to market this bout interestingly.

According to the consensus, Fritz and Berrettini are often regarded as two of the best-looking players on the ATP Tour. Feeding off this same narrative, the US Open is doing its best to play along with enthusiasts and has dubbed this encounter a “handsome matchup.”

While both players will be extremely content with this compliment, the fashion brand – Boss – will also be happy with the advertisement of the players being called “handsome”. Certainly, the German high-profile company will also be expected to use this opportunity to plug in their brand.

Usually, tournament organizers are criticized for such biased marketing stunts. However, all fans seemed to like the description of the upcoming battle and even praised the US Open for the same.

I feel like I need to watch this https://t.co/g3D20fDUFl — Stephanie ✨ (@stephhohhnee) August 27, 2024

Wow. More than ready to watch — Ahmed (@ErenJea79673390) August 26, 2024

HOT — BET99 Sportsbook (@BET99Sportsbook) August 26, 2024

Considering that both players are in great form, a potential five-set thriller can be expected on Wednesday at 11:00 AM EST. While their current form suggests an epic encounter, a closer look at their first-round matches reveals some initial nerves.

Flawless performances in the first round

Fritz and Berrettini looked slightly shaky in the opening set of the first round. However, they were much more comfortable during the second and third sets.

While the Italian superstar defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6, 6-2, 6-3, the Californian won his contest against Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Despite the 0-3 head-to-head record, Berrettini will be the player with much more confidence entering the “handsome battle.” After being injured for a significant time, he won back-to-back titles at the Swiss Open 2024 and the Austrian Open 2024.

Fritz won the bronze medal at the Olympics in the doubles event. But since the podium finish in Paris, the top-ranked American has suffered embarrassing losses in the ATP Masters 1000—the second round of the Canadian Open 2024 and the first round of the Cincinnati Open 2024.