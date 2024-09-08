US Open Comes Up With Witty “Deuce” Pun for Making Jayson Tatum Angry Meme

The Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled with numerous celebrities on Sunday afternoon. Several popular figures from numerous industries made their way to Flushing Meadows to catch the US Open 2024 final encounter between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz. Jayson Tatum was one of the many other high-profile athletes present.
The US Open social media team entertained fans throughout the past two weeks with their witty and quirky captions. Despite the Grand Slam coming to an end, they continue to leave fans in splits with their activities on numerous networking platforms related to Tatum.
The organizers managed to click a photo of the Boston Celtics star with a serious expression on his face. As his son’s name is Deuce, the social media team didn’t miss out on the golden opportunity to use this information as a pun in their caption.
“When the umpire keeps calling Deuce,” the caption read.
When the umpire keeps calling Deuce pic.twitter.com/yHeA6HEAKy
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024
— Rémy JAC (@Remy_Jac) September 8, 2024
THIS IS SO FUNNY SNDKSKSKSSK https://t.co/DbNZ1ZYBV2
— niamh ⸆⸉ (@thecoyleline) September 8, 2024
Another fan also pointed out how the official drink of the tournament was named The Honey “Deuce”, further adding to the joke.
i knows he’s giggling while drinking a honeydeuce https://t.co/h7I4W7D6ZJ
— Juice (@Jakes__Juice) September 8, 2024
Even the official account of the Celtics tipped their hat to the US Open’s social media admin.
Well done, admin https://t.co/LRfifhXl5A
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 8, 2024
This was JT’s first tennis match that he watched live. Assuming that he was cheering on for his compatriot and fellow Olympic contingent member Fritz, Tatum would not like to remember Sunday’s contest.
Despite the likes of Tatum and other megastars cheering him on, Fritz suffered an embarrassing loss in the biggest match of his career. A lackluster contest that lasted only 2 hours and 15 minutes resulted in Sinner winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.