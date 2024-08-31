US Open Ups Their Social Media Game With ‘Spiderwomen’ Meme Featuring Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani

The US Open has improved the prize pool this year but this is not the only aspect where the Grand Slam has upped its game compared to the previous editions. As noticed through the first week of the competition, the social media team has improved their content game drastically.

During the second-round matchup of the women’s doubles between Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani & Harriet Dart-Diane Parry, each of the four Asics-sponsored athletes was donning the same kit. Putting their meme game on display once again, the US Open’s social media team hilariously compared an image from the pre-match toss to an iconic Spiderman meme.

Tennis enthusiasts appreciated the humor and appreciated this comparison.

The admin is undefeated so far this past week. — Ozan Kabak Yes He Played Centre Back (@OzanKabakYes) August 30, 2024

Spidertenniswomen — JB (@j_britto99) August 30, 2024

A few users even criticized high-profile brands like Asics for their lack of creativity, having all four players wear the same kit.

Yeah it’s funny, but also gotta mention the fact that these big brands have lost creativity, diversity and any sense of uniqueness when it comes to tennis fits. I remember back in the day how Fed and Nadal had distinguishable styles. Now, everyone dresses the same. https://t.co/wAUa0uFmaC — Mayor_McAwesome (@Mayor_McAwesome) August 30, 2024

Bro, asics only has ONE uniform this season?? kkkkkkkkk — Isa (@yzma_rk) August 30, 2024

While this “Spiderman” meme reference is spot-on, the Honey Deuce incident from Frances Tiafoe’s opening-round match will remain the funniest meme from the US Open 2024 so far.

The Honey Deuce incident has left the sporting world in splits

Apart from incidents involving players’ actions during the contest and in between matches, the two-week-long major tournaments also provide fans with a plethora of notable interactions amongst the supporters present in the crowd.

A clip went viral from the Frances Tiafoe-Aleksandar Kovacevic battle. In this video, a spectator is making his way to the seats with two glasses of Honey Deuce – a Grey Goose cocktail – in his hands. As he offered the second glass of the drink to a lady sitting beside him, another gentleman beat him to it.

This is cinema. pic.twitter.com/gU3anzQtdM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

The clip posted by the US Open has received 26.8 million views on X and 7.1 million views on Instagram. While it may seem premature, it is safe to say that this incident will go down as the funniest crowd interaction from the New York-based Grand Slam.