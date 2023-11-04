US Open Winner Coco Gauff Matches Impressive 14- year Old Caroline Wozniacki Record at WTA Finals Cancun

Coco Gauff has extended her brilliant second half of the 2023 season in Mexico. The American has reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, along with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. Gauff has joined Caroline Wozniacki as the only teenager in history to qualify for the WTA Finals semifinals as a teenager.

Advertisement

Caroline Wozniacki reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals as a 19-year-old back in 2009. She won two of her three group matches and advanced to the last four back then. She was eventually beaten in the semi-final by Serena Williams. Although the Danish star burst onto the scene in 2009, she had to wait until 2018 to win her first Grand Slam.

Wozniacki won the Australian Open in 2019, which was the only Grand Slam of her career. Coco Gauff has already matched the Dane’s Grand Slam tally by winning the US Open.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff is ranked No.3 in the world after a brilliant second half of the season. The American went into the WTA Finals as one of the top contenders to win after her US Open triumph. Gauff sealed back-to-back titles in the United States, winning in Cincinnati and New York this year.

Gauff will now face fellow American Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals in Mexico. Pegula has enjoyed a relatively smoother ride to the semifinals as compared to Gauff. However, Gauff would go in as the favorite to win due to her current run of form. Although, Pegula leads Gauff 2-1 on head-to-head.

Coco Gauff aims to end mixed 2023 season in style

The American was knocked out in the early rounds of Wimbledon and her season looked to be all but over. However, a tie-up with Brad Gilbert has propelled the American to greater heights. Since joining hands with the legendary American coach, Gauff has enjoyed an upturn in her fortunes.

Coco Gauff won arguably the biggest WTA title of her career at the Cincinnati Masters, where she defeated World No.1 Iga Swiatek for the first time. The American followed it up by winning the first Grand Slam of her career at the US Open. Gauff could become amongst the youngest ever to win the WTA Finals title as she could play Swiatek again in the finals if she beats Pegula in the semifinals.