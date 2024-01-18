Venus Williams Distracts Fans From Australian Open by Pulling off Librarian Look For Louis Vuitton in Paris Fashion Week Alongside Bradley Cooper, Pharrell Williams and Carey Mulligan

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; American professional tennis player. Venus Williams stands on the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While the majority of tennis stars are out on court at the Australian Open, Venus Williams is making headlines off it. The American tennis star was seen attending the Paris Fashion Week and her look created a lot of buzz. Williams impressed the fans with her librarian look and left the people watching, stunned.

Advertisement

Along with Venus Williams, the event also saw various other A-list superstars. The American tennis star was joined by Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and Karlie Kloss. The superstars were all in attendance for the Fashion Week and Venus Williams dominated the headlines with he unorthodox look.

Venus Williams was wearing the clothes designed by a fellow Williams, the famous designer-cum-musician Pharrell Williams for luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. For the star-studded event, Venus unveiled a classic Parisian ensemble consisting of black jeans and a white Oxford shirt for the event. She further added more accessories to design her outfit. Williams further added a mauve cropped jacket with gold buttons, which looked great with her clunky black combat boots. Williams completed her look with a perfect makeup look and a green leather box bag.

Advertisement

Venus Williams confirms the reason behind her missing the Australian Open

Venus Williams has one of the greats in the women’s tennis. However, the American has failed to win the Australian Open title. The finalist in 2003 and 2017, Williams has failed to take the final step at the tournament. The former world number 1 will have to wait another year to win her maiden Australian Open title as she has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to injury.

The American superstar released a statement confirming she suffered an injury at the Wimbledon which is yet to be healed. The former world number 1 has admitted that she is resting right now as she has targeted a comeback later in the year. The American star wants to be back in action by March when the tournaments return in America.

“I had a crazy fall at Wimbledon. I just slipped and I was out. I tried my best to recover for the US Open. I did not reach my form so now I am just resting until I get back. I am targeting March, that’s when the tournaments go back to the States, so my goal is to be up and running when tournaments come back to the US.”