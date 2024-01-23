Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska Australian Open 2024 Match Prediction, Head-to-Head & Schedule: Can Iga Swiatek’s Conqueror Continue Her Dream Run?

Jan 20, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Linda Noskova of Czechia wins a point against Iga Swiatek (not pictured) of Poland in Round 3 of the Women’s Singles on Day 7 of the Australian Open tennis at Rod Laver Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 20, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine plays a shot against Emma Navarro (not pictured) of the United States in Round 3 of the Women’s Singles on Day 6 of the Australian Open tennis at John Cain Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Linda Noskova and Dayana Yastremska are set to face off in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Both the players have been surprisingly good throughout the tournament and set up this unlikely clash. Noskova and Yastremska have both produced shock results against top opponents to make it into the last eight of the competition.

Noskova produced the shock of the tournament so far, as she defeated the world number 1, Iga Swiatek, in the last round. The Czech young star knocked out the top seed in a thrilling three sets match to make her first ever Australian Open quarterfinals. Noskova came back from behind to beat Swiatek 3-6 6-3 6-4. Now, with a semi-final place up for grabs, the 19-year-old would hope to continue her dream run against Dayana Yastremska.

Dayana Yastremska has defied all odds to reach the last eight of the Australian Open. The world number 93, defeated Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-2 in the first round, before producing another upset win against Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the third round. However, the 23-year-old produced her best result against former champion Victoria Azarenka. The two time champion lost to Yastremska 7-6(6) 6-4, in straight sets in the round of 16 clash.

This will be the first ever clash between the duo and it could well go down to the wire. Noskova will go into the game full of confidence after her win against Swiatek. However, Yastremska has looked solid throughout the tournament and only dropped one set. The SportsRush predicts Dayana Yastremska to win in three sets.

The duo will compete on Wednesday, January 24, at 12:00 p.m local time. ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA, with temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s Celsius

Linda Noskova and Dayana Yastremska run of form before the Australian Open

Linda Noskova prepared for the Australian Open by competing at the Brisbane WTA 500 tournament. The upcoming Czech star reached the semi-final of the tournament, but lost to the eventual winner Elena Rybakina in the final four. The 19 year-old has lost just 1 out of 9 games so far in 2024 and looks in fine form.

Her opponent, Dayana Yastremska has been playing in Melbourne for more than two weeks. The Ukrainian started as a qualifier and played three matches to reach the main draw. The 23-year-old won all the matches in three sets before upsetting Marketa Vondrousova in the first round. Yastremska is on an eight matches winning streak coming into the Australian Open quarterfinals.