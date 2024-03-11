How Novak Djokovic Won Iconic Point Against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells After Racket Falls Out of Hand: WATCH

As Novak Djokovic got his Indian Wells 2024 campaign off to a winning start, official ATP broadcasters Tennis TV shared a throwback video of him winning an incredible point in 2008. Despite his racquet slipping out of his hands, the Serb managed to win the point against none other than Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic and Nadal clashed in the semi-final of the Indian Wells 2008, a year after facing off in the 2007 final. This astounding sequence happened when the score was 2-2 (15-15) in the opening set.

The video starts with Nadal, sporting long hair, going for a backhand slice as Djokovic rushes to the net. The Spaniard followed it up with another slice, this time smartly trying to lob it over his opponent, but Djokovic handled it, albeit looking a bit harried.

Nadal then directed his return to the other end of the court, where the eventual winner chased it down and hit back with a two-handed backhand. However, as Djokovic looked to maintain balance amid all the running, he presumably could not control his torso momentum. Hence, he rotated hard and fumbled his grip on the racket, sending it tumbling out of his hands.

Djokovic, though, incredibly still won the point. He quickly picked up his weapon before Nadal could return, successfully hitting one back before unleashing a backhand winner. He couldn’t help but let out a sheepish grin as the cameras zoomed in upon him.

Novak Djokovic ultimately defeated Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2 without breaking a sweat. He eventually beat Mardy Fish in the final to lift his first Indian Wells title. Now, 16 years later, he is chasing a record sixth trophy in the first ATP 1000 of the season.

Novak Djokovic faces Italian test as he seeks to outdo Roger Federer in Indian Wells

Djokovic’s 2024 appearance at the Indian Wells marked a return for him to the tournament after five years. He beat Aleksandar Vukic to get his campaign off on a winning note. He will now face lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round on Monday, March 11. If he gets past the Italian, he will face a stern test as he will cross paths with either Tommy Paul or Ugo Humbert.

After winning the title in 2008, Novak Djokovic bagged his second in 2011. Then, he stunningly won three Indian Wells Masters trophies on the trot in 2014, 2015, and 2016. With five titles, he is tied with Roger Federer for most championships. Having recently broken the Swiss icon’s record for most ATP Finals titles with his seventh triumph in 2023, Djokovic will be raring to break clear of Federer in yet another record.