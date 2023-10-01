“Watched Very Little Tennis”: Rafael Nadal Made Full Use of His Luxurious $5,400,000 Yacht During Recovery

In a recent interview with Movistar+, Rafael Nadal revealed he watched little tennis while recovering from injury. He said he spent a lot of time on his luxurious $5,400,000 yacht and detached himself from the world. He admitted that he barely remained in contact with the sport while he was at sea.

Nadal is inching closer towards a return, having missed the entire 2023 season. He is set to return in 2024 after a year-long injury lay-off. He professed his love for marine waters in a recent interview. Spending time at sea away from everything on his mega yacht seems to have visibly helped Nadal.

Rafael Nadal professes his love for the open seas

Nadal last took to the court in the 2023 Australian Open, playing through an injury and losing to Mackenzie McDonald. He has not featured since then, undergoing surgery for his hip injury. The Spaniard is recuperating intending to return at the 2024 Australian Open. Apart from his recovery training, he has been using this injury-forced break from tennis as a vacation.

In the interview with Movistar+, Nadal confessed his love for the seas (via Tennis365). He said while he is working on his fitness for his return, he also needs to ‘disconnect’ from the world. He said the ocean makes him feel like that and time passes differently on the sea than on land.

“I do a little gym, yes, but I also needed to disconnect from everything. The sea disconnects me a lot, I have the impression that the hours are completely different from those we have on land.”

Nadal disclosed that the sea acts as an ‘escape’ for him, even if it is only for a few days. During his recovery period, however, he went on his yacht for five weeks with his family. He said he enjoyed the vacation and did not use electronics much. The 22-time Grand Slam winner said he only followed the news and did not watch much tennis.

“The sea has always been my escape, even if it was always for three or four days, and this time it is for five weeks. I knew I would be okay, but my family had to be okay too, and that’s what happened. I was able to enjoy it, not be too attached to my cell phone or the television, follow the news, but it didn’t go any further. I tried to disconnect in every way possible. I watched very little tennis.”

For his sea sojourns, Nadal owns a lavish yacht valued at $5.4 million. He procured the superyacht in 2019 and has treasured it since, regularly using it for vacations with family.

Nadal’s Yacht

In 2019, Nadal forked a whopping $5.4million for customized 80 Sunreef Power catamaran. He named the 24-metre luxurious yacht ‘Great White’ and docks it on the coast of his hometown, Mallorca. The opulent vehicle boasts 360 square meters of living space with a bar, kitchen, barbecue, and even an in-built garage for jetskis. The ‘Great White’ can hold eight guests in four cabins, in addition to the crew. Nadal’s suite features a walk-in dressing room, sofa, flip-down ceiling TV, a double bed and a private balcony.

Nadal said he takes his vessel out to the sea at every opportunity he gets. He said he loved the adventurous feeling of being on a boat in the open waters.

“Every time I have the chance, I come back to Mallorca and get on the water. I have always loved the feeling of adventure a boat offers you. You feel free.”

Nadal also said he uses the yacht to wind down after matches, whenever he can. He will find use for the luxurious vehicle after returning to tennis in 2024.