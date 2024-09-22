“We Need a Roger Cam Dedicated Only To Him!”: Federer’s Expression During Alcaraz-Ruud’s Laver Cup Match Breaks the Internet

Roger Federer may have retired from professional tennis two years ago, but his influence on the sport has not faded. Even as a spectator in the stands, the Swiss maestro continues to grab fans’ interest, with some even demanding a dedicated ‘Roger cam.’

Federer was in the stands for the men’s doubles contest between Casper Ruud-Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton-Frances Tiafoe. A video posted on Laver Cup’s Instagram feed showed how enthusiastically he was following the contest. Despite having seen practically everything over the years, his passion for tennis remains the same. It drew the supporters’ attention because even after 25 years of playing tennis, his enthusiasm for the game has not faded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laver Cup (@lavercup)

A fan even requested the organizers and broadcasters to arrange for a ‘Roger cam’. Such a camera would only show the 8-time Wimbledon champion on the screen so that the fans would not miss any of his reactions.

Fans demand for a Roger cam to never miss his expressions and reactions. pic.twitter.com/5g9n1VXmg1 — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 22, 2024

Federer’s reaction to Ruud-Alcaraz and Tiafoe-Shelton clash wins hearts of fans pic.twitter.com/s8jOvPybpk — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 22, 2024

Federer continues to garner fans’ love and attention pic.twitter.com/hrNqu4xIQ8 — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 22, 2024

All of us have been there! pic.twitter.com/cxlApDDpBg — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) September 22, 2024

Despite his retirement, the 20-time grand slam champion remains fully invested in the sport. One such commitment is the Laver Cup which he co-founded in 2017. As expected, Federer was heavily involved in the promotion of the 2024 edition and has been present in the stands since the beginning of this year’s event.

He was also recently seen playing tennis on the court, creating plenty of excitement among his supporters. Even a short clip of Federer playing tennis was enough to spark a frenzy among his supporters, who urged him to make a comeback. However, the reason for Federer taking to the court was to promote the RF 01 pro racket, which he designed in association with Wilson.

Hence, it is not an exaggeration to say that even after his absence from tennis for two years now, Federer remains one of the main faces of the sport. He may have retired but the tennis world will never forget what he has given to the sport.