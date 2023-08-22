“We Never Got Federer-Nadal”: Fans Pray for a Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic Final at US Open After Incredible Cincy Final

Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Tennis fans watch the match between the Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men s singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic played out one of the best tennis matches in recent times in the Cincinnati Open final. The duo have played each other four times, all of the highest quality and extremely entertaining. Fans now want more of this action, taking to Twitter to wish that they face off in the US Open final as well. Some fans said they want this match-up as compensation for never getting a Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal final at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz is the defending champion, and Djokovic is returning after missing it last year due to his anti-vaccination stance. Both have good reasons to give their best, and fans will hope they make it to the final for another exciting match.

Fans want a repeat of the Cincinnati Open final

In an epic clash that lasted almost four hours, Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (4-7) to win his 39th ATP Masters title. Both players went through ups and downs in hot, humid conditions. Alcaraz started fast off the blocks and secured the first set. Djokovic seemed frazzled and on the verge of giving up in the second set, even receiving medical attention. But he recovered to save a match point and win the set. Alcaraz was exhausted by the end of the final set, going out softly in the tiebreak.

Novak Djokovic had gotten his revenge for the 2023 Wimbledon final. Emotions ran amok after the match. Alcaraz burst into tears as Djokovic let out a yell and ripped his t-shirt, the intensity evidently taking a toll on both.

Fans were treated to a first-class game of tennis and were left wanting more. Some fans on Twitter noted that the US Open never witnessed the iconic rivalry between Federer and Nadal in the final. Hence, the fans wanted to see the budding Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry in the final to make up for that.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have always served up highly entertaining clashes. The US Open gets underway in about a week, and both of them will be gunning for the title. If they do clash at the Grand Slam event, there will also be bragging rights at stake. The head-to-head between the duo is tied at 2-2.

What could stand in the way of a Novak Djokovic – Carlos Alcaraz final at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, World No.1 and 2, respectively, will undoubtedly be the favorites to win the US Open. After the show they put up in Cincinnati, everyone will hope that the duo face off in the finals. The hopes could be dashed early, however, if they end up on the same side of the draw. They might still clash in that case, but it would be in the earlier stages.

The other unavoidable factor is the presence of other title hopefuls. Top players like Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, and 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud will bring their best to Flushing Meadows. All these players, and others too, have the ability to defeat Djokovic or Alcaraz on their day.

Regardless, the expectations from the top two of the tennis world will always be high. Alcaraz will be raring to defend his title, and Djokovic will want to reclaim the World No.1 spot. A final between the two is more likely than not.