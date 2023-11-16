“Welcome To Your First Viral Moment”: Nick Kyrgios Makes Debut at New Job With X-Rated Slip-up on Livestream

Aug 31, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia with a towel in his mouth in a third round match against Andrey Rublev of Russia on day six of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios is currently working with Tennis Channel, covering the ATP Masters Finals in Turin. The Australian star made his commentary debut during the Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev match live on the channel. Soon into his debut, Kyrgios had an X-rated slip of the tongue which was quickly pointed out by his co-commentator, resulting in laughter.

Advertisement

Nick Kyrgios has been struggling with injuries and missed out on playing in the 2023 season. The Australian played just one competitive match in 2023. Now, still recovering from an injury, the 28 year-old is trying his hand as a commentator.

Kyrgios’ commentary debut didn’t go according to the plan as he had a funny slip of tongue. While describing the key factors to beat Medvedev, Kyrgios accidently said sex instead of success, causing laughter amongst his co-commentators. Although the Aussie made a good point, his slip of tongue went viral on social media.

Advertisement

“When you look at people who have had sex … success against Medvedev. You know Alcaraz every time he plays against him he’s moving forward taking all those volleys, taking time away … it’s crucial.”

The co-commentator during the match quickly pointed out Kyrgios’ mistake and told him he is about to go viral on social media. The Australian was confused at first and asked ‘what happened’ before laughing it off along with the other commentators.

“Welcome to your first viral Tennis Channel moment, Nick. That was good.”

Nick Kyrgios replied saying he knows his mistake and thought it was hilarious.

Nick Kyrgios excited to get back on the court

Kyrgios has been out injured throughout the 2023 season. The Australian star has hinted at a potential return soon to the court. The 28 year-0ld admitted that he is working hard to make a comeback soon and there is a chance we could see the Australian return early in 2024.

Advertisement

“I’m doing everything I am to get back out there. Every day, doing the rehab, doing the gym work, but to be here, to be able to watch the match we’re about to watch. I’m really looking forward to breaking it down for everyone out there.”

Nick Kyrgios missed all four Grand Slam events in 2023. The Australian withdrew from the Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury but was expected to participate in the US Open. However, a recurrence of an old injury kept him out of the American swing too.