What is the Grigor Dimitrov Net Worth 2024? Rotterdam Open Display Earns Him Over $120,000

The Grigor Dimitrov net worth and prize money winnings received a small boost with his semi-final finish at the 2024 Rotterdam Open. With this run, he went home with more than $120,000.

Dimitrov entered the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open 2024 off the back of a runner-up finish at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. He was considered one of the dark horses for the title, given his form over the last few months. He started strong, beating Lorenzo Sonego and Marton Fucsovics in straight sets. Alexander Shevchenko made him work hard in the quarterfinals, but the Bulgarian got past him.

Alex de Minaur proved too much to handle for Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final, who lost in straight sets. With a final-four finish, the World No.13 will receive $123,393. This is sizeably more than the $94,320 earned for his ATP 250 Brisbane International title in January. Overall, this will see his career prize money tally rise to $25,594,177.

In addition to these winnings, the Grigor Dimitrov net worth is also boosted by his brand deals. He is on the illustrious Lacoste stable, while Nike sponsors his footwear, and Wilson takes care of equipment needs. Previously attached to Rolex, he is now signed up with Bianchet as his watch sponsor. Other brands backing him include ice cream giant Haagen Dazs and Vitamin Well.

Like many other athletes, he also set up a Grigor Dimitrov Foundation to carry out charity operations and give back to society. Specific details about his financial investments are not known, but it is reported he has a diversified portfolio. He resides in the tax haven of Monte Carlo, like many of his contemporaries.

With all his endeavors, the Grigor Dimitrov net worth is estimated to be around $12 million by various sources including Celebrity Net Worth. As per his official website, he will next take part in the 2024 Mexican Open in Acapulco. The South American tournament has a prize pool of $2,013,940, with $376,620 for the winner. This is slightly less than what the Rotterdam Open had on offer. Regardless, Dimitrov will hope to progress deep into the tournament and get a good amount home.