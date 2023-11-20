What Languages Does Novak Djokovic Speak? When the Serb Surprised Fans and Players

Jul 8, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) is interviewed after winning his semifinals men s singles match against Cameron Norrie (GBR) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is a man of many talents. The Serbian superstar enjoys showcasing his talent not only on-court but off-court too. Djokovic has constantly impressed the fans with his multilingual skills. The Serbian can speak 11 languages and has often showcased his skill in speeches, interactions and interviews.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic speaks and understands Serbian, Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese and Mandarin. The Serbian likes to learn new languages and has conducted press conferences in different languages to connect better with fans.

Despite speaking many languages, Djokovic likes to stick to his native Serbian whenever possible. Djokovic has command over the language which he has spoken all his life. The proud Serbian has given a few interviews in his native language.

Advertisement

Alongside his native Serbian, Djokovic is fluent in English. The Serbian has mastered English, which is the most spoken language on the Tour. Most Grand Slams like the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open prefer the players to speak English during presentations. Novak Djokovic displayed his proficiency in English after his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic surprised fans when he gave an interview in Mandarin. The Serbian star was seen speaking the language while competing at the Shanghai Masters. He pleasantly delighted the crowd and the journalists alike with his grasp on the language. Novak Djokovic has been learning Mandarin since 2013, which can be seen in a video with his brother Djordje.

Advertisement

Along with these, Novak Djokovic has frequently spoken in European languages like Spanish, German and French during his tournaments. The Serbian likes to communicate with other players and referees in their native languages. Djokovic was even seen trying to speak Japanese during the Tokyo Open and on a video with his brother.

Novak Djokovic stuns fans by giving interviews in four different languages in 10 minutes

During the recent ATP Finals in Turin, Novak Djokovic impressed fans by giving interviews in four different languages in 10 minutes. The Serbian defeated Jannik Sinner in the finals to win the ATP Finals for a record seventh time. Djokovic then showed off his multi-lingual skills by conducting four different interviews in four different languages.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/josemorgado/status/1726001924225262049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fans were left astonished by the Serbian’s ability to communicate in different languages. Some fans called the Serbian a ‘walking dictionary’ while others compared him to Google Translate. Novak Djokovic has always shown a desire to learn new languages and it would be interesting to see if the Serbian adds a 12th language to his vocabulary.