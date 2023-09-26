Roger Federer Names Favourite Restaurant in London, Fans Laud Swiss Legend’s Simplicity

London holds a special place in Roger Federer’s heart. It was here that the Swiss star claimed his first Grand Slam title, forged unforgettable memories at Wimbledon, and ultimately bid adieu to his illustrious career. However, amidst the iconic landmarks and tennis arenas, there’s one aspect of London that Roger Federer adores above all else – its culinary delights.

Roger Federer’s passion for food extends far beyond his love for tennis. Hailing from a multicultural background – Swiss and South African – Federer’s fascination with diverse cuisines knows no bounds. Among the myriad cultures that have captivated his taste buds, there’s one that has pleasantly surprised his fans – India.

Roger Federer frequents Dishoom in London

Indian cuisine holds a special place in the hearts of many, including the Swiss tennis legend. In a city where Indian food ranks among the most consumed cuisines, Federer has become an ardent foodie. His frequent visits to Dishoom, a renowned Indian restaurant located at Kings Cross, have made the eatery even more popular.

Federer’s connection with Dishoom goes beyond merely being a customer. He has cultivated a genuine bond with the owners and chefs, driven by his curiosity to learn about the intricacies of Parsi Indian cuisine. Federer’s multidimensional nature shines through in this culinary exploration, which extends beyond his tennis prowess and into the fields of cuisine.

The video captures Federer’s genuine enthusiasm for the culinary arts and his eagerness to engage with the chefs there. The warm reception he receives from the restaurant staff exemplifies the universal admiration and respect he commands both on and off the tennis court. While Roger Federer’s culinary adventures may have introduced him to the flavors of India, his love for food spans a wide spectrum. However, he has also been known to enjoy a range of dishes, from Swiss classics to international delicacies.

Federer net worth and 2023 earnings

Roger Federer has been a long-time brand ambassador for Italian pasta giant, Barilla. His passion for food is also visible in the fact that back in 2018, he opted to invest in a food company called NotCo alongside Lewis Hamilton. They had raised nearly $250 million for the same. Federer’s 2023 earnings and staggering net worth reflect his enduring influence. Although Nadal and Djokovic have achieved more on the tennis court, Federer continues to be the most beloved face of the sport.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roger Federer has a net worth of $550 million in 2023. The Swiss superstar was the highest paid athlete in the world in 2020 but dropped down to number 10 after his retirement. Federer still leads major athletes in terms of endorsements and acts as the face of many brands like Rolex, Uniqlo, On, Lindt and Mercedes-Benz amongst others.