When $170,000,000 Worth Rapper Ignored Serena Williams & Correctly Predicted US Open Winners From Prison Cell

Rapper Lil Wayne was spotted at the 2023 US Open final and that reminded many of the accurate predictions he had made for the 2010 US Open in a letter he wrote from prison. He had correctly picked Rafael Nadal and Kim Clijsters to win, explaining his choices, like why he did not favor Serena Williams.

Advertisement

Lil Wayne also elaborated on choosing Nadal, talking about other names like Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer in the process. The artist is evidently a big tennis fan, his letter mentioning accurate statistics and records. His love for the sport has not reduced over a decade. He was seen enjoying the 2023 US Open summit clash between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Tennis fan Lil Wayne correctly predicted 2010 US Open winners from jail

Lil Wayne has frequently dabbled with sports throughout his rap career. He has a longstanding association with ESPN, often writing for them and appearing on their shows. It was in a blog for the sports network in 2008 that he first revealed being a tennis fan. The American faced arrest for criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to one year in Rikers Island jail in early 2010.

Advertisement

Sports Illustrated reached out to Lil Wayne for his US Open predictions when he was lodged in prison. He responded by sending a detailed letter naming his picks and explaining the reasons behind it. He named Andre Agassi as a childhood hero, also saying he was a fan of the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, and Rafael Nadal. The rapper predicted the Spaniard to win the US Open men’s singles and Clijsters for the women’s singles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LIVAUDAIS/status/1701041371203723301?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lil Wayne also backed up his bets. He stated the fact that Nadal, then 24, had already bagged eight Grand Slams. He was already halfway to Federer’s then-record tally of 16, having already secured the French Open and Wimbledon in 2010.

Wayne claimed that after defending champion Del Potro’s withdrawal, only a few serious challengers remain for Nadal. He said it was Andy Murray who threatened his pick the most, but confidently reiterated his choice of champion.

“I’m a huge Nadal fan. I’m definitely rooting for him to get the Grand Slam and win the US Open. He’s already become the second youngest player to win 8 Major titles before the age of 25. He’s halfway to Roger’s 16. And even while battling knee tendonitis, he’s still ranked #1.”

Advertisement

The five-time Grammy winner also correctly chose Clijsters to win the women’s singles because of Serena’s issues with her right foot. The then-World No.1 injured her right foot after stepping on broken glass and aggravated it by playing an exhibition match the next day. She ultimately had to pull out of the 2010 US Open and Lil Wayne’s prediction came true.

Fans react to Lil Wayne being a tennis fan

Lil Wayne continues to be a passionate tennis fan. He was amongst the long list of celebrities in attendance at the men’s singles final at the 2023 US Open. The rapper’s presence and his being a tennis aficionado came as a surprise to many. Fans on Twitter reacted to seeing him in the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard also reacted, mentioning the candy Lil Wayne was seen eating.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/geniebouchard/status/1701049467481313696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Few fans admitted it was unexpected to see the rapper at a tennis match. A couple of others said they now wanted to watch tennis with him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TrippySeer/status/1700995538102206708?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jassica1Jessica/status/1701041216656412986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bethanyscarlett/status/1701350694924570916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/collectdust/status/1701404706373792237?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan praised him for following the match, claiming other celebrities do not enjoy the match as they think more about being seen on camera.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/1gamesetmatch/status/1701052541067481276?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 2023 US Open final saw many famous names present. Hollywood stars like Matthew McConaughey, Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were clicked in the stands. Singer Justin Timberlake and YouTuber Jake Paul also showed up, so did new couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1700999471453331541?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the US Open, the 2023 Grand Slam season has come to an end. After two weeks of thrilling action that saw many celebrities in attendance, the focus will shift to other tournaments. The season is not yet over, with the Davis Cup, two ATP and WTA 1000 tournaments each, and the tour finals still to come.