‘Only if They Merge!’: Golf Fans Debate Over Whether LIV Golf Should Transition Fully To Team Play Or Retain Individual Component

As Brendan Steele won LIV Golf Adelaide’s individual title against Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday, Cameron Smith took his Ripper GC team to a playoff against Stringer GC. With the home support of Australia, Ripper GC received a massive shoutout for the 2 vs 2 match. Witnessing that a Twitter handle, Flushing It, raised concerns about fans enjoying the team-play aspect more these days. It further pointed out a bigger concern about whether LIV Golf should change its format entirely to team play and discard individual games entirely.

According to the post, individual events have become monotonous after being followed by every other tour, and if LIV wanted to introduce something new, they’d go completely avant-garde. Fans seemed to shower their diverse notions on the same after the post got attention online.

The notions clearly show that very few people are inclined to watch LIV Golf play in a team format and most people support the individual format. But the LIV’s individual format follows a 54-hole system with no cut. Recently, LIV CEO Greg Norman shared his desire to change the 54-hole system to a 72-hole one in the near future.

Greg Norman Suggests A Format Change For The Saudi-Backed League In The Future

Greg Norman has been vying to change the individual play format of the LIV league to 72 holes after a significant evaluation of the situation. Players like Jon Rahm wanted this change to come forth right after they joined the league.

Also, because of LIV’s existing format, it has failed to get OWGR ranking points for its players. And, watching his plea for the OWGR get denied again, Norman is perhaps giving the format change some thought.

He joined a presser before LIV Adelaide and talked about the ongoing conversations about the playing system.

“It’s a great conversation to have…There are things that we sit back and look at to see what is the most optimal solution to make this a better and better and better event, and 72 holes is discussed.”

Previously, we’ve seen LIV introduce a promotional event to make the player selection process legitimate. If the format is revamped, LIV events might be given the right to credit OWGR points. And that would help the Saudi-funded league overcome its biggest hurdle to date.