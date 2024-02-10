When Friends Star And Avid Tennis Player Courteney Cox Was Offered by Iga Swiatek to Play Doubles With Her

Courteney Cox is one of the most renowned actors in the world. The Friends star is very popular among the young generation thanks to her role in the famous sitcom. Among one of her fans, is Iga Swiatek. The World No.1 has admitted her love for the show in the past and loves to watch Friends in her free time.

Courteney Cox likes to play tennis to keep herself fit and recently shared a video on her Instagram account of her playing tennis. The 59-year-old practiced with fellow actor Kristian Capalik, who happens to be a former tennis player. While Cox struggled to return his serve, she displayed some decent forehand shots during her practice.

Iga Swiatek commented on her video back in 2022, offering to play a doubles match. The Polish star wrote, “If we’d play doubles together none would’ve hit you, just saying.” under the comments of that viral video. Cox responded by inviting Swiatek over for practice and admitted that she was serious about this development.

Courteney Cox is a massive tennis fan. The Hollywood star was often spotted during games at the US Open with her close friend Matthew Perry. The late Friends actor was an avid tennis fan too. Perry congratulated Iga Swiatek after her US Open 2022 win and commented under her post on Instagram. The late Hollywood star wrote , “Congratulations on your wonderful win yesterday, Champ!”. Perry was even present at the Arthur Ashe stadium to watch Swiatek win her maiden US Open title in 2022.

Courteney Cox is still going strong at the age of 59. Cox admitted that she plays tennis twice a week, after she had to quit other physical activities which caused her frequent muscular ruptures and pains. In addition to this, the actress even does Pilates and boxing to remain in the best shape possible. She was quoted as saying in an interview with CelebWell –

“I play tennis twice a week. I used to box twice a week, but my left knee is hurt. As I get older, I realize it’s more important for me to do weights.”

That Instagram exchange between Cox and Iga Swiatek has made both the celebrities’ fans wait for a tennis collaboration between the two. Courteney Cox lives in Malibu, Los Angeles in a $9.15 million worth home while Iga Swiatek continues to live in Poland near Warsaw.