“We Can’t Be Friends”: When Novak Djokovic Gave No Nonsense Take on Andy Murray After 2012 Olympics Loss

Jun 5, 2016;Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Andy Murray (GBR) at the net after their match on day 15 of the 2016 French Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Davis Cup 2023 promises an electrifying showdown as two tennis giants, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, prepare to face off once again. While they have engaged in epic battles on numerous occasions, their upcoming encounter holds a special significance, with only one previous team event meeting between them. At the time, Djokovic said that he could not be friends with Murray due to him being a big rival according to The Daily Express.

Andy Murray had his biggest win over Novak Djokovic at the London Olympics 2012 when he defeated the Serbian in straight sets in the semi-final match. In the aftermath of this thrilling encounter, Novak Djokovic displayed his sportsmanship and respect for his Scottish opponent. During the post-match press conference, Djokovic also made a notable statement regarding Murray’s future in tennis.

Novak Djokovic made an interesting statement about Andy Murray in 2012

One of the most memorable chapters in the Djokovic-Murray rivalry unfolded at the 2012 Olympics in London. Novak Djokovic, fresh off a dominant 2011 season and an Australian Open victory earlier that year, appeared poised to fulfill his Olympic dream. However, it was Andy Murray who stood in his way, creating an indelible moment in their head-to-head history. In the semifinals of the Olympic tournament, Murray achieved his biggest win against Djokovic, defeating him in straight sets with a final scoreline of 7-5, 7-5.

After the match, Novak Djokovic predicted that Andy Murray would go on to win more than one Grand Slam in his career. However, the statement he made after that, rings a bell. It is the same what he has said on many occasions about Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic emphasized that despite their shared history and mutual respect, Murray and he couldn’t be friends due to their fierce competitiveness on the court.

Djokovic was quoted as saying according to The Daily Express –

“So much of tennis is mental strength and I believe the Olympic (2012) win has brought Andy that. “I think he will use it as a springboard to now go and win majors. “I can’t be friends with Andy, though. I really like the guy — but how can you go and be best friends with a guy who you know you are going to be doing battle with? “It is true for myself, Roger, Rafa and now Andy. We like each other and there is mutual respect but common sense tells you we can’t be best friends and hang out.”

Andy Murray went on to win the Olympics 2012 gold medal in the men’s singles category, defeating the then just-crowned Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer at SW19 itself. Interestingly, Federer had beaten Murray in the Wimbledon final. In 2012, Murray also won the US Open for the first time in his career, defeating none other than Djokovic in the final.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic was spot on with his prediction. Andy Murray went on to also win the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016. Outside the ‘Big Three’, Murray was one of the most consistent players in Grand Slams in the 2010s, making it to 8 other Grand Slam finals and 10 semi-finals. Apart from Grand Slams, he has won 40 ATP titles in men’s singles tennis so far.

Djokovic and Murray know each other since more than 20 years

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray share a history that spans more than two decades. Their journey in the world of tennis began at an early age, with both players training together and honing their skills side by side. This shared history has added depth and complexity to their rivalry, making each encounter a riveting battle of wits and athleticism.

As Novak Djokovic faces off against a country he nearly represented, i.e. Great Britain, the clash with Andy Murray takes on an added layer of significance. A win against Murray would not only underscore Djokovic’s prowess but also carry an element of poetic justice, as he competes against the nation that he rejected.

The Davis Cup 2023 encounter between Djokovic and Murray promises to be a captivating duel between two tennis icons with a shared history, where their fierce rivalry and mutual respect will be seen at the center stage once again.