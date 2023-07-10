When Novak Djokovic Cried After Losing to Stan Wawrinka

Over the years, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has established himself as one of the most ruthless players on tour. He has often had to face a crowd that didn’t necessarily appreciate him but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he does best- winning. But every now and then we get to see anomalies and one such incident was back in 2015 in Paris.

Djokovic was bidding to win his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2015. However, the Serbian was left heart broken having lost the final to the powerful game of Stan Wawrinka. It was during the final ceremony when Djokovic broke down in tears, and it wasn’t just because of his loss.

Novak Djokovic is human too

When he was called upon to collect the runners up trophy, the Serbian broke down in tears as the crowd gave him an ovation. As he cried, the crowd continued to applaud him, further adding to the Serbian’s emotions. It was one of those rare occasions where the crowd absolutely showered Djokovic with love and sympathy and Nole clearly appreciated it.

It was a shattering defeat nonetheless since by 2015, Novak had won every Grand Slam event except the French Open. And at that moment, it might have felt like his best opportunity to win a clay Major given the fact that he’d beaten the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal in straight sets on his way to the final.

However, destiny had the Swiss ace, Stan Wawrinka’s name on it. Interestingly, the Swiss has three Majors to his name, two of which have come by beating Djokovic in the final. The first at the French Open 2015 and the second at the US Open 2016.

Going into details of the French Open 2015, Federer and Nadal both crashed out in the quarterfinals. The Swiss was taken out by his compatriot, Wawrinka. On the other side, Novak swept past Rafa.

In the semifinals, Djokovic was involved in an high intense contest against Andy Murray. It went the distance and after five epic sets, it was the Serb who booked his spot in the final. Wawrinka was up against local boy Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Stan was in the form of his life and won the match in four sets.

One Step Too Far

In the final, Novak took the first set. However, the Swiss star had other plans and raised the bar. The Serb was attacking his backhand but Wawrinka struck back with sheer power, which helped him cross the finishing line.

All in all, the 2015 season did end well for Djokovic. He went on the win the title at Wimbledon and ending the year by winning the US Open too. In fact, he even won the Australian Open at the start of the season.