When World’s Richest Entertainer Jerry Seinfeld Stole The Show While Watching World’s Richest Tennis Player Roger Federer in Miami Open 2019

The Miami Open 2019 might’ve been the last time that Roger Federer played in South Florida, but the tournament was filled with some moments that tennis fans will always cherish. One of those moments occurred in the semifinal clash between Federer and Denis Shapovalov that also involved world-famous comedian from the United States, Jerry Seinfeld.

Jerry Seinfeld, a huge tennis buff, was present at the Hard Rock Stadium, sitting in the front row with his wife for the Roger Federer-Denis Shapovalov tie. For the major part of the match, the Swiss legend was dominating. However, during the seventh game of the second set, facing a break point, the Canadian pulled off quite an impressive move to take the game up at 40-40.

Following the impressive point, the then-19-year-old tried egging on the crowd. Despite being on the brink of a loss, Shapovalov seemed to be quite proud. Among the thousands to be left in awe at the stadium was Jerry Seinfeld. Seemed to be in disbelief, the American comedian flashing his iconic grin.

Eventually, FedEx went on to win the match 6-2, 6-4. Subsequently, the maestro also won the finals, defeating America’s John Isner 6-1, 6-4 for the title.

Jerry Seinfeld vs Roger Federer: Who is richer?

Federer and Seinfeld are two of the most successful individuals in their respective fields arguably and both are considered the richest in the world in terms of tennis and entertainment respectively. The tennis legend, who has the highest net worth ($550 – 600 million) among tennis athletes as of 2024, racked up almost $9 million in prize money in 2019 alone.

Whereas, the actor-comedian has a staggering net worth of an estimated $950 million (per Boss Hunting) at present, reportedly earning $41 million in 2019 itself, per Forbes.

Apart from incorporating tennis in many of his episodes from the iconic 90s show “Seinfeld”, Jerry Seinfeld is also a massive lover of the sport. Additionally, Jerry also had John McEnroe as one of his neighbors in his place of residence in New York City.

Staying in New York, the actor has often been spotted at Queens, catching the US Open. Similar to his appearance in Miami five years ago, it won’t be surprising to see the legend grace his presence at the Hard Rock Stadium in the coming week.