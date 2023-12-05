Which Active Player Has Won Most Number of ATP Titles After Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Murray?

Sep 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Team Europe players, Roger Federer (SUI), Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB), show their support in the Laver Cup tennis match between Andy Murray (GBR) and Alex De Minaur (AUS) as Team World captain John McEnroe looks on. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The last two decades of men’s tennis have been dominated by the ‘Big Four’. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have shared a majority of the Grand Slam titles amongst them. Also, these four tennis superstars have dominated the ATP tournaments. The new generation of tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be keen to close the gap on these tennis greats.

Roger Federer leads the list of most ATP titles won at an impressive 103, followed by Novak Djokovic with 98, Rafael Nadal comes third at 93 and Andy Murray is fourth at 46. Among current active players, surprisingly for many, it is Alexander Zverev who stands with the most ATP titles after the ‘Big Four’. The German has won an impressive 21 titles so far in his career.

Alexander Zverev won his first ATP title in Russia in 2016 after defeating Stan Wawrinka in the final. The then 19-year-old went into the match being the underdog but defeated the Swiss star in three sets. Another big win for Zverev came at the Italian Open in 2017 when the German won against Novak Djokovic in the final to win his first Masters 1000 title. Zverev continued his dream run in 2017 by beating Roger Federer in straight sets, in the final of the Canadian Open.

Zverev’s last Masters 1000 title win came at the Cincinnati Masters in 2021. The German defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to win his first ever title at Cincinnati. In 2023, the 26-year-old managed to win two titles, the Hamburg Open and Chengdu Open respectively. Currently, the German is just one ahead of Marin Cilic and Daniil Medvedev, who are both level at 20 titles each, in the list for the most ATP titles.

Alexander Zverev net worth and encouragement from Rafael Nadal

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alexander Zverev has a net worth on $14 million in 2023. The German had an subpar 2023 season due to injury but will aim to comeback stronger in the next season. The 26-year-old has earned $37,830,158 in prize money throughout his career, which includes 21 title wins.

It is fair to say perhaps that Zverev remains a hit amongst marketers. The German is sponsored by big brands like Adidas, Head, Peugeot, Z-Zegna and Rolex. Zverev uses Adidas gear during his matches and uses racquets from Head.

Still only 26, Zverev has a big career in front of him. The German has been widely regarded as one of the most promising players on the ATP Tour and Zverev will now hope to challenge for major titles once again after his injury problems.

In fact, such is Alexander Zverev’s talent that Rafael Nadal once urged Richard-Mille, his watch sponsors, to take him on board by citing that he will be the future No.1 ranked player in men’s tennis.