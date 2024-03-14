mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic Promotes Regenesis in LA, Reveals What Made Him Begin Wellness Entrepreneurial Venture

Tanmay Roy
Published

Novak Djokovic might not have the best week tennis-wise at the Indian Wells 2024 after he lost to Luca Nardi. But prior to that, Djokovic utilised his time to promote Regenesis, one of his business ventures.

In a recent interview with ‘Upfront Ventures’, Djokovic touched down upon many topics, one of them being wellness, something that’s extremely important to him, and how he believes in the importance of rejuvenation of players. During this part, Djokovic’s venture ‘Regenesis’ was the subject of discussion.

Jeffrey Katzenberg of WndrCo asked Djokovic, “I want talk about you as an entrepreneur and the businesses that you’ve actually started up, and very specifically ‘Regenesis’ and ‘SILA’, and maybe tell us a little bit about them, and what your goals and ambitions are…?”

Djokovic answered, “Regenesis pod is basically a recovery pod. It is a culmination or combination of the technologies, leading edge technologies for wellness that is out there that I have been using for my career the last 15 years or so…”

Djokovic then went on to explain the genesis or origin of this pod venture. It came to him around 10-12 years ago, when he was waiting at some airport. He thought to himself how can modern-day people, who are also extremely busy like tennis players and are always on the run, feel refreshed without investing a chunk of their time in wellness centers? If one looks at the ATP calendar, players are always on the run from one Tour to another. Time is precious, and therefore, a pod-like equipment must help them recover from fatigue, and muscle tiredness, and make them feel refreshed without demanding a lot of their time.

Djokovic continues, “Go in and out and feel refreshed, and kind of revitalize, recharge, for the rest of the day. You know, stay 5, 10, 15, 20 minutes, 30 minutes and actually have kind of a modern-solution to a busy life.”

The need or demand for this pod-venture isn’t just relying on fatigued people, since wellness centres are already available. But instead, providing them the same benefits in much less time.

Novak Djokovic explains how exactly his ‘Regenesis’ pod works

The ‘Regenesis’ pod actually, as the name suggests, is a pod where people can enter; silence the outer world, and have a ‘multisensory physiological and psychological’ experience. Djokovic also stressed the fact that it won’t just make the body feel better, but people will come out as a better person, with a better mindset.

“We have a combination of light, sound, energy, frequency, pulse, electromagnetic, aroma, crystals…” continued Djokovic.

It is truly an immersive experience where people can have their choice of recovery. It also has a screen for those who want to avail it. Infrared heating and sound therapy are part of it.

As per multiple media reports, the pod can be leased for $150,000 for over 5 years. Although the exact sales figure of this venture is unknown, there are several successful examples of those who’ve tested it and come out on the beneficial side of it. Wellness, fitness, and overall health are very important to Djokovic, so much so that it is the next most important subject after tennis in his life. Therefore, this venture is very close to his heart.

