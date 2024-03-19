$7,400,000 House In Which Novak Djokovic Has Stayed In For Playing In Miami Open and Vacationing in the States

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia after beating Ben Shelton of the USA in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has spent his wealth well to curate an impressive list of real estate holdings. Among his many properties, he owns a luxurious oceanfront condo in Miami worth nearly $7.4 million.

The Florida city is a popular hotspot for international tennis stars to purchase some houses. Andy Murray is another high-profile ATP professional who owned a home in Miami. It makes for a convenient stay during the Miami Open, also serving as a holiday home or training base.

Djokovic’s opulent apartment is situated in Eighty Seven Park, an ultra-luxury modern development nestled in the centre of a 35-acre lush green park. Completed only in 2020, the condominium complex is very exclusive, with only 70 units, directly overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Hence, the Serb had to shell out about £5.3 million (approx.$7.4 million currently) as per The Sun.

Novak Djokovic will get panoramic views of the famed Miami beaches from the wrap-around balcony that spans 25 feet. His house has three bedrooms and an elegant living room with gorgeous views.

The complex has two swimming pools, including a 55-foot heated pool. It also features a spa, sauna, steam room, and gym. It boasts two bars, one in the open with glorious ocean views and the other in the lobby, alongside a library. Some details have been sourced from Eighty Seven Park’s official website, where further information is also available.

This is Djokovic’s latest property acquisition. He also owns houses in New York, Monte Carlo, Belgrade, and Marbella.

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Miami Open 2024 after a disappointing Indian Wells 2024 campaign. He has not revealed where he will be playing next but he did stay back in the United States. Recently, a Djokovic fan uploaded pictures on the internet about the Serb enjoying some downtime with his friends on a Miami beach.

Djokovic also said on social media officially that he is looking to balance his professional and personal commitments, which is why he is skipping the Miami Open 2024. The World No.1 has not played in Miami since the last 5 years. However, he has won the tournament a record 6 times, something which he shares with Andre Agassi.