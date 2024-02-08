Who Has Won Most Rotterdam Open Titles in History? All-Time Record to Last At Least Till 2026

The 2024 tennis season is rumbling on with the fans now excited about the start of the Rotterdam Open. The tournament is one of the oldest events on the tennis calendar. First started in 1972, the Rotterdam Open has since been held every year as an ATP 500 event. No surprises here as Roger Federer is the player who has won most Rotterdam Open titles in history.

Advertisement

In the inaugural season in 1972, Arthur Ashe won the title and became the first ever player to win the Rotterdam Open. The American great followed it up with title wins in 1975 and 1976. Ashe was the record holder for most Rotterdam titles won, until a certain Roger Federer showed up.

Roger Federer won his maiden Rotterdam Open title in 2005. The Swiss superstar followed it up with title wins in 2012 and 2018. Federer defeated Grigor Dimitrov to lift the record-equaling third title in 2018. Not only did the Swiss maestro dominate the competition, he attracted record crowds to the arena too.

Advertisement

Arthur Ashe and Roger Federer hold the record for winning the Rotterdam Open the most times. These two tennis stars are followed by Jimmy Connors, Gael Monfils, Stefan Edberg and Robin Soderling in winning the title twice. Since Roger Federer’s last Rotterdam title win, the younger generation has taken over, with Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev have winning the title in past three years.

The Rotterdam Open 2024 is set to be played from 12-18 February 2024. Also, the crowds are sure to flock in huge numbers to watch some of the top stars compete. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will be the favorite, along with Holger Rune. Furthermore, the defending champions Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime will be among the contenders to win the title.