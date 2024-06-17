mobile app bar

Alex De Minaur Set for Another Tennis First Thanks to Sebastian Korda; Here’s How

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex de Minaur Could Achieve Tennis First Thanks to Sebastian Korda, Here's How

Images Credits: Alex de Minaur – Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports, Sebastian Korda – Peter van den Berg/USA Today Sports

Alex de Minaur is having a stellar 2024 season, having won 2 ATP titles on different surfaces. de Minaur won the S-Hertogenbosch Open in the Netherlands on the same day as his girlfriend Katie Boulter, who won a WTA title in Nottingham, which is a rarity. Now, the 25-year-old Australian is looking to create another record with his opponent in the ATP 250 final, Sebastian Korda.

de Minaur will go down in the history perhaps as the only men’s singles professional tennis player who won 2 ATP titles on the same day as a women’s singles player who he is romantically involved with. Earlier this year, de Minaur won an ATP title in Mexico and he flew to be with Boulter right after, to support her and she won the San Diego Open final too. The Englishwoman and the Australian No.1 are one of the most happening couples in tennis at the moment.

It looks like the couple isn’t just twinning but winning at the same time. As for de Minaur’s recent title win, it was certainly momentous for the Australian.

Alex de Minaur defeated Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-4 in the final recently. The now World No.7 was full of praise for Korda in his post-match media interaction and revealed that he would team up with him for the men’s doubles event at Queen’s soon.

“Obviously it was a great match. Tricky conditions, and Seb is a hell of a player. I’m looking forward to playing doubles with him next week at Queen’s. I’m super happy with the week. It’s been great. Happy days,” de Minaur was quoted as saying.

This is interesting because when has it ever happened that a player will be teaming up for doubles with a partner who was his most recent opponent in the final of a singles ATP tournament? It might prove to be a masterstroke from Alex de Minaur, who is aiming to be a rare Australian men’s player who is good at both singles and doubles.

For Sebastian Korda, Alex de Minaur will be the second Australian player he is set to join hands with, after Jordan Thompson. Korda will aim to be one of those rare Americans to win multiple men’s doubles titles with two different Australian players in the same calendar year, as he won the Madrid Open 2024 title with Thompson.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the sport landed him this position. A writer with over 1000 articles under him, Tanmay fell in love with tennis in 2005 when Roger Federer defeated Andy Roddick in the Wimbledon final after a stunning three sets. Tanmay followed the likes of the Big Three - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal from the mid-noughties to now. His interest was stronger than ever after the wonderful 2009 Wimbledon Final which saw Roger Federer win after a see-saw 5-set match. His favorite female tennis player is Serena Williams and Monica Seles. Tanmay's favorite match-up to date is Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick in the 2000s. If possible, the John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut first round match at the 2010 Wimbledon is the only match Tanmay would love to watch Live by going back in time. Of late, he is a huge fan of Jannik Sinner and believes the youngster has the potential to break every record.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these