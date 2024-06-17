Alex De Minaur Set for Another Tennis First Thanks to Sebastian Korda; Here’s How

Alex de Minaur is having a stellar 2024 season, having won 2 ATP titles on different surfaces. de Minaur won the S-Hertogenbosch Open in the Netherlands on the same day as his girlfriend Katie Boulter, who won a WTA title in Nottingham, which is a rarity. Now, the 25-year-old Australian is looking to create another record with his opponent in the ATP 250 final, Sebastian Korda.

de Minaur will go down in the history perhaps as the only men’s singles professional tennis player who won 2 ATP titles on the same day as a women’s singles player who he is romantically involved with. Earlier this year, de Minaur won an ATP title in Mexico and he flew to be with Boulter right after, to support her and she won the San Diego Open final too. The Englishwoman and the Australian No.1 are one of the most happening couples in tennis at the moment.

It looks like the couple isn’t just twinning but winning at the same time. As for de Minaur’s recent title win, it was certainly momentous for the Australian.

Alex de Minaur defeated Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-4 in the final recently. The now World No.7 was full of praise for Korda in his post-match media interaction and revealed that he would team up with him for the men’s doubles event at Queen’s soon.

“Obviously it was a great match. Tricky conditions, and Seb is a hell of a player. I’m looking forward to playing doubles with him next week at Queen’s. I’m super happy with the week. It’s been great. Happy days,” de Minaur was quoted as saying.

This is interesting because when has it ever happened that a player will be teaming up for doubles with a partner who was his most recent opponent in the final of a singles ATP tournament? It might prove to be a masterstroke from Alex de Minaur, who is aiming to be a rare Australian men’s player who is good at both singles and doubles.

For Sebastian Korda, Alex de Minaur will be the second Australian player he is set to join hands with, after Jordan Thompson. Korda will aim to be one of those rare Americans to win multiple men’s doubles titles with two different Australian players in the same calendar year, as he won the Madrid Open 2024 title with Thompson.