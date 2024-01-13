Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s Boyfriend? Konstantin Koltsov Goes Viral After Revealing Break Point Episode on Netflix

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the most talked about players in tennis. The Belarusian superstar is currently the World No.2 in tennis and is constantly challenging for majors. However, her personal life is now going viral after a ‘Break Point’ episode about her boyfriend and her. Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov has generated a lot of interest amongst tennis fans.

Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov have been together since 2021. The duo have kept their relationship private for sometime but do share an occasional picture from time to time. Koltsov is an athlete himself, having been a former ice hockey player. He has even represented his country, Belarus in two Olympics events.

Koltsov has three children from his previous relationship. The former ice hockey player have three sons, namely Daniel, Alexander and Stefan. However, Sabalenka shares a great bond with them and often posts about them on her social media account.

The couple has 17 years of difference between them. Koltsov is 42 years of age, while Sabalenka is still only 25. The tennis star was engaged in the past too but has since broken up. The Belarusian preferred to keep her relationship private and did not disclose her ex-fiance’s name.

Aryna Sabalenka has admitted in the past that she does not believe in the institution of marriage. The Belarussian is happy with her current boyfriend but does not want to commit to marriage. After her engagement with her ex-partner, the 25-year-old said that she was against marriage and was happy with just an engagement.

Aryna Sabalenka spotted vacationing with her boyfriend

Aryna Sabalenka and her partner Konstantin Koltsov love travelling. The duo have often been spotted traveling to various places. Aryna Sabalenka often posts their pictures on social media account as the duo explore new places. The tennis star even posted on her Instagram to wish her boyfriend on his birthday.

Sabalenka and Koltsov had a tour of Rome, Italy, in May 2022. The duo posed in front of the Trevi Fountain and the Coliseum. They shared the pictures on their Instagram account. Also, in July 2022, the pair traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Aryna Sabalenka posted a picture with her boyfriend as the couple enjoyed some beach time alone.

