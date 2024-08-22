mobile app bar

“I’m About as Anti-Establishment as It Gets”: Andy Roddick Slams Hater for Alleging Bias Toward Jannik Sinner

Rishika Singh
Published

Andy Roddick didn’t hold back in the latest episode of his podcast when discussing Jannik Sinner’s controversial doping verdict. Roddick, who’s never shy about sharing his opinions, seemed to lean on the side of fairness, suggesting that Sinner’s case was more about an unfortunate mistake than intentional cheating. 

He emphasized that the situation wasn’t black and white and claimed that the banned substance in question wasn’t used to enhance Sinner’s performance. This is why Roddick believes the Italian star didn’t deserve a harsh penalty, especially now with the spotlight on new information.

But not everyone was convinced by Roddick’s take. One fan, in particular, suggested that Roddick’s stance might be motivated by a desire to stay in the good graces of the ATP and sponsors—essentially accusing him of being “pro-establishment.”

Roddick, however, wasn’t having it. He quickly fired back, dismissing the idea that he was pandering to anyone.

He defended his integrity, stating that his opinions were based on his own experiences and understanding of the sport, not on pleasing sponsors or the ATP. Roddick also made it clear that he’s not afraid to speak his mind. Regardless of how it might affect his show.

That said, this isn’t the first time Roddick has found himself at the center of a controversy that involved another player. Djokovic superfans have accused him of being overly critical of the Serbian star on his podcast. And after facing significant backlash for his comments, Roddick did something unusual; he mellowed his stance on Djokovic

Roddick dubs Djokovic the GOAT, but fans remain skeptical

Following Djokovic’s impressive performances at Wimbledon and the Olympics, Roddick acknowledged the greatness of Djokovic’s achievements — perhaps in an effort to balance out his previous criticisms. He tweeted:

“The willpower. Cant explain the effort I just witnessed from Nole. GOAT. To get one last chance, tell everyone what your priority is, and the deliver against the current best. Emotional stuff. Lucky to see it. Props”

Despite this, some fans still see Roddick as having a bias. But he continues to push back against those claims. His podcast remains one of the most listened-to in tennis, partly because of his willingness to tackle these tough topics head-on. Whether you agree with him or not, Roddick’s opinions are never boring—and that’s exactly why people keep tuning in.

With that being said, fans are still buzzing on social media about Roddick’s comments, with reactions ranging from support for his honesty to criticism for what some see as a too-soft approach toward certain players. It’s clear that whatever Roddick says, people are going to talk about it.

