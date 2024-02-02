Who is Carlos Alcaraz Dating? Rumors After Controversial Australian Open 2024 Interview Put to Rest

Ever since he beat Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon finals in 2023 at the age of 20, Carlos Alcaraz has been the talk of the tennis world. And as with any young, new sensation, Alcaraz’s dating life came into focus alongside his game. So, many wonder – ‘Who is Carlos Alcaraz dating?’ and whether the Carlos Alcaraz girlfriend is from the WTA Tour or not.

During the recently-concluded Australian Open, Jim Courier interviewed Carlos Alcaraz after his Round of 16 win. The Spaniard was fresh out of beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0. Courier asked him about his favorite WTA players to watch. Alcaraz hesitated for a while and then kept on saying that he likes watching WTA matches as well. His hesitation and reluctance, possibly because he was put on the spot by Courier, was what got everyone’s attention.

As Alcaraz stumbled to get a name out of his mouth, a perception formed among fans that maybe he was dating some female tennis player. The gasp of the Australian Open spectators when Alcaraz was in the spot, might’ve made the 20-year-old more nervous. Courier too didn’t help much by saying, “I’m gonna get you, my friend”. All of this ended in good humor.

However, the rumor remained, and the murmurs of ‘Who is Carlos Alcaraz dating?’ intensified. The rumors were put to rest when it became public knowledge that Alcaraz was dating a law student from the University of Murcia.

Maria Gonzalez Giminez is the rumored girlfriend of Carlos Alcaraz. She is currently pursuing a bilingual degree from the aforementioned University. Both Maria and Alcaraz have kept their private life very private. Although there have been some snapshots of the two of them on socials, they haven’t talked about their relationship.

Just like Alcaraz, Maria is crazy about tennis. Though she doesn’t play professionally, Maria has played for the Spanish tennis club Murci Club de Tenis.

Some media outlets even suggest Alcaraz is still single. This begs the question again, ‘Who is Carlos Alcaraz dating?’ Back to how the rumor about him dating a WTA player started, tennis commentator Mark Petchey even blasted those online who circulate such a baseless rumor. He even explained that tennis players have become more rigid and diplomatic in their answers because of this reason. The fear of social media tarnishing their image is a serious concern.

Alcaraz went viral for a Nike sleeveless T-shirt at AO 2024 and for serving up an ‘ace’ at a speed of 209 km/hr to a ball girl. However, since the question of ‘Who is Carlos Alcaraz dating?’ became viral, it took over all other news about him. The answer, for now allegedly, is Maria Gonzalez Giminez.