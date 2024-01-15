Who Is Naomi Osaka’s Coach Wim Fissette, the Man Who Helped Kim Clijsters Win US Open on Comeback After Giving Birth?

The 2024 Australian Open is not the first time Naomi Osaka’s coach Wim Fissette is looking to guide a WTA star to Grand Slam success after giving birth. Under his tutelage, Kim Clijsters won three Grand Slams, including two consecutive US Open titles.

Advertisement

Before making a comeback in the 2024 Brisbane International, Osaka last played in September 2022. Initially having taken a break due to injury, she soon announced her pregnancy. She hired Fissette before the 2020 season began. She had parted ways with Sascha Bajin in early 2019 and went through a couple of coaches that year. The Japanese athlete won two Majors with the Belgian coach before her hiatus.

Clijsters also took a two-year break after 2007, giving birth to daughter Jada in 2008. Unlike Osaka, however, she had announced her retirement. The Belgian star backtracked and returned to the court in late 2009, hiring Fissette as her coach. She entered the US Open unranked but went on to lift the trophy, becoming the first unseeded woman to win the New York Grand Slam. She also became the first mother to win a Majors singles title since 1980. Despite a limited schedule, she defended her US Open title and won the 2010 WTA Finals and the 2011 Australian Open, briefly becoming the World No.1 as well.

Advertisement

Fissette played a big role in Clijsters’ success after her return. Only three years older than the four-time Grand Slam champion, he trained with her during their junior years and was her hitting partner from 2005 to 2007. After Osaka went on maternity leave, he joined Qinwen Zheng’s team for the 2023 season. She won her first ATP title and reached the 2023 US Open quarter-finals. However, they split under acrimonious circumstances as the Chinese youngster alleged Fissette ‘immorally’ broke their contract to rejoin Osaka (Tennis.com).

Naomi Osaka’s coach Wim Fissette has a storied coaching CV

Naomi Osaka’s coach Wim Fissette did not have much luck as a player, never breaking into the top 1000. However, he has developed a glittering resume as a coach. In addition to Osaka and Kim Clijsters, he has also trained Sabine Lisicki, Simona Halep, and Victoria Azarenka.

Clijsters was Fissette’s first coaching job, splitting from her in September 2011. He began working with Lisicki, guiding her to the 2013 Wimbledon final, her best Slam result. He mentored Halep for a solitary season in 2014, wherein she reached the French Open semis and a then-career-high of World No.2. While his spell with Azarenka did not bear much success, he worked wonders with Johanna Konta. Again partnering up only for a year, the Brit won a WTA 1000 title and reached a career-best rank of World No.4.

Fissette worked with Angelique Kerber briefly in 2018, before taking a break from coaching. He returned with Osaka, working with her until her break. Now, as the Japanese athlete looks to build her way back up, Fissette will hope to emulate Clijsters’ success with her.

Unfortunately for Osaka, even an illustrious coach as Fissette was unable to work magic with the Japanese national losing to Caroline Garcia in her first round match at the Australian Open. While Osaka lost in straight sets 4-6, 6-7(2) but she definitely showed enough promise to give her fans hope of better success at subsequent events in the season.