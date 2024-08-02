‘Murray is the GOAT!’: Rafael Nadal Hilariously Compared to Retiring Brit After Farewell Statement on Olympics

A recent statement given by Rafael Nadal has prompted fans to name Andy Murray as the goat of tennis. Highlighting the importance of the Olympics, Nadal termed it the most important tournament for a singles player, which made fans think about the GOAT conversation.

Nadal, in a statement, said that the Olympics arrive in a gap of four years and hence, this makes the tournament the most important event for a singles player. Thus, indicating that an Olympic gold is a major achievement.

“Olympics are played every four years. For singles players it’s the most important tournament of our careers,” said the 14-time Roland Garros winner.

However, this made the fans question if this meant British tennis star Andy Murray should be considered the real GOAT of tennis. Murray, who has only three grand slam titles to his name, has won two Olympic gold medals in the men’s singles category. His first Olympic gold came in 2012 at the London Olympics. Successfully defending his gold medal, the 37-year-old bagged another gold in 2016, during the Rio Olympics.

No other tennis player has achieved this feat before Murray and no one has done it since then. He even decided to bid adieu to the sport forever at the same platform where he won two accolades for his country. However, despite him being retired now, his record doesn’t seem to be in danger as it’s very unlikely for anyone to break it anytime soon.

Murray’s retirement at Paris 2024

Andy Murray stepped out on the court as a professional tennis player for the last time with Daniel Evans for his men’s doubles game at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday. The Brit had earlier revealed that this year’s Olympics were going to be his last professional tennis tournament and he was officially retiring from the sport.

With his retirement being confirmed, the two time Wimbledon champion also updated his Instagram bio and added, “I played tennis,” in his signature avatar. Andy’s savage tweets and replies are no secret to anyone. Just giving a glimpse of his personality yet again, the British star took to Twitter and wrote, “Never even liked tennis anyway.”

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

This tweet invited hilarious responses from everybody and fans believe that there can’t be a better farewell note Andy can probably give while bidding adieu to the sport he loves.