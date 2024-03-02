mobile app bar

Who is Ugo Humbert’s Girlfriend?

Tanmay Roy
Published

Image Credits: Margot Moretto Instagram

French tennis player Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend name is Margot Moretto. Moretto is a model, lawyer, and social media influencer by profession. They always cheer each other and are each other’s biggest pillar of support. Humbert, who defeated Hurkacz, Medvedev and Bublik to win the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 title, seems very happy with his girlfriend. However, the 25-year-old Ugo Humbert and Margot Moretto are not married as yet.

Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend is a student of the National Insitute of Notary Training. Moretto studied notarial law at the Pantheon Assas-University in Paris and received an honors degree from there. Moretto also has a Masters degree in Private and Professional Wealth Management.

As if her resume wasn’t stellar enough, Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend is also a trainee of the Rothschild & Co. Bank’s Engineering department and worked on real estate projects with Sarah Akrour, Les Authentiques, Cedric Young, and Mickael Gresset. It seems like Humbert is a lucky man to find such a perfect match in Margot.

As per reports, Ugo Humbert was single at the start of 2023. However, sometime around then, the 2024 Open 13 Provence winner shared a photo of him with his girlfriend on Instagram. From there on, it was widely known that the two were a couple. However, both of them have been very careful about not disclosing anything about their relationship and keeping their private life private.

Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend Margot Moretto doesn’t have any children of her own. Neither are they married nor are there any plans for it. Although, Moretto was active on her social accounts, her Instagram handle isn’t visible for now. At the time, she had around 78 posts and over 5000 followers.

 

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

