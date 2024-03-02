Who is Ugo Humbert’s Girlfriend?

French tennis player Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend name is Margot Moretto. Moretto is a model, lawyer, and social media influencer by profession. They always cheer each other and are each other’s biggest pillar of support. Humbert, who defeated Hurkacz, Medvedev and Bublik to win the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 title, seems very happy with his girlfriend. However, the 25-year-old Ugo Humbert and Margot Moretto are not married as yet.

Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend is a student of the National Insitute of Notary Training. Moretto studied notarial law at the Pantheon Assas-University in Paris and received an honors degree from there. Moretto also has a Masters degree in Private and Professional Wealth Management.

As if her resume wasn’t stellar enough, Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend is also a trainee of the Rothschild & Co. Bank’s Engineering department and worked on real estate projects with Sarah Akrour, Les Authentiques, Cedric Young, and Mickael Gresset. It seems like Humbert is a lucky man to find such a perfect match in Margot.

As per reports, Ugo Humbert was single at the start of 2023. However, sometime around then, the 2024 Open 13 Provence winner shared a photo of him with his girlfriend on Instagram. From there on, it was widely known that the two were a couple. However, both of them have been very careful about not disclosing anything about their relationship and keeping their private life private.

Ugo Humbert’s girlfriend Margot Moretto doesn’t have any children of her own. Neither are they married nor are there any plans for it. Although, Moretto was active on her social accounts, her Instagram handle isn’t visible for now. At the time, she had around 78 posts and over 5000 followers.