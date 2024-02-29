Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert Prediction and Live Streaming of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Hurkacz Aims To Dominate Humbert Again

In the ongoing Dubai Tennis Championships, the quarter-final stage is ready. Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert is the fourth quarter-final after Daniil Medvedev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Hurkacz just beat Christopher O’Connell 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 and Humbert beat Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

The Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert match will be played on the outdoor hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Center at the Aviation Club. It will start at around 12 PM ET on Thursday on Center Court.

Hubert Hurkacz lost to Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (4-7) in the Round of 16 match of ATP Rotterdam, who in turn lost to Alexander Bublik in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Round of 16. Hurkacz reached the semi-final of the Open 13 before that, but his roadblock there was none other than Ugo Humbert.

At the Australian Open 2024, Hurkacz lost to finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6. Hurkacz is a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2021 and has won multiple ATP titles like the Maharashtra Open, the 2021 Miami Open, the 2023 Shanghai Masters, etc. He is a force to reckon with and is in really good form currently.

Ugo Humbert, on the other hand, is displaying some of his best performances in 2024. The French Star may have lost to Gael Monfils in the Qatar Open quarter-finals 2-6, 4-6, but is a winner of the Open 13, beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Humbert defeated Hurkacz on his way to victory at the Open 13 but lost to him in the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

Humbert reached the fourth round of the 2019 US Open, his best Grand Slam performance to date. He has won ATP titles like the 2020 ASB Classic, the 2020 European Open, the 2021 Halle Open, etc. Overall, Ugo Humbert is having the best time of his life professionally speaking.

Ugo Humbert ranks 18th in the ATP Rankings, but Hubert Hurkacz ranks 8th. Although Humbert has had a penchant for upsetting bigger, better players recently, The Sports ush still predicts Hubert Hurkacz to win this match between him and Humbert.

What information does Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head give us?

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ugo Humbert has happened 4 times in the past, with Hurkacz taking a clear lead at 3-1. Their first match was played at the 2022 Noventi Open in Halle, where Hurkacz beat Humbert 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Their next match was at the 2023 Swiss Indoor Basel, where Hurkacz won again by 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Hurkacz won for the third time at the Australian Open 2024 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. But Humbert has the edge over Hurkacz in the most recent appearance at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. Ugo Humbert won that match 6-4, 6-4.

The match will be live on the Tennis Channel in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. The weather in Dubai will be moderate enough, with 24 degrees Celsius temperature, 14 km/h wind speed, and 57% humidity.