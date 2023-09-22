Why Carlos Alcaraz Has Never Played in the Laver Cup? Worrying Answer Revealed

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz received a lot of flak for skipping the Davis Cup. His decision was criticised by some Spanish tennis players as well. He has pulled out of the 2023 Laver Cup as well, significantly weakening Team Europe. The reason for his withdrawal this year was the same as in 2022, physical stress.

Alcaraz has now missed two Laver Cups in a row. His absence is a huge blow to Team Europe which looks to reclaim the trophy after losing it for the first time last year. The Spaniard has become highly selective about tournaments, seemingly choosing to focus mainly on Grand Slams and top ATP Tour events.

Carlos Alcaraz tired for Laver Cup 2023 after 2022 miss

Alcaraz has been a regular feature in the deep stages of a Grand Slam for a couple of years. He has undergone a physically, mentally, and emotionally tiring season so far this year, just like in 2022. Alcaraz missed the ATP Finals last year and the 2023 Australian Open due to injury issues. To ensure a similar story does not repeat this year, he is selectively picking tournaments to participate in.

A semi-final exit at the 2023 US Open capped off an underwhelming North American swing for Alcaraz. A quarter-final finish at the Canada Open was followed by conceding the Cincinnati Open title to Novak Djokovic after an incredible final. Spain’s Davis Cup captain David Ferrer revealed Alcaraz called him 30 minutes after his loss at the US Open to inform him about his withdrawal.

Carlos Alcaraz also opted out of the 2023 Laver Cup to allow maximum time for recovery and rest. With two ATP Masters tournaments and the ATP Finals left, he will want to come back fully recharged.

The 20-year-old Spaniard will have an eye on the year-end No.1 ranking, currently locked in a tussle with Djokovic for the title. He understandably wants to take care of his body given his well-documented injury problems in this stretch of the season. Last year, he suffered an abdominal muscle tear, ending his season prematurely.

Throughout 2023 so far, Alcaraz has seen problems with his right leg, left hand, and back muscles and suffered cramps (via TennisMajors). He is improving his load management to aid his body. With some good planning and choices, he may feature in the 2024 Laver Cup.

Nadal warns fans to not hype up Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal has often spoken highly about Carlos Alcaraz, who has justifiably been deemed his successor. In an interview with AS (via Daily Express), Nadal hailed his compatriot as being one step above his contemporaries. However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner cautioned fans and viewers about placing too many expectations on Alcaraz’s young shoulders.

The senior Spaniard spoke from experience, saying intense pressure takes a toll on players later on in their careers, likely referring to his own journey. He urged Alcaraz to never stop improving as it helps deal with expectations better.

Alcaraz’s Davis Cup withdrawal and Spain’s subsequent elimination meant the wait to see him and Nadal play together stretched on. Set to return in 2024, Rafael Nadal admitted he would like to play doubles with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Paris Olympics. If it works out, it would be a dream come true for the tennis fraternity.

There is a strong chance they may take to the court together if they both participate in the 2024 Laver Cup as well. Everyone will be hoping to see the dream duo play doubles once before Nadal hangs up his boots.