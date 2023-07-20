Why You Cannot Buy the Beautiful $85000 Rolex Worn by Carlos Alcaraz During the Wimbledon Ceremony?

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final to win his first-ever Grand Slam on the iconic grass court. Winning the title at the age of 20, Alcaraz is the second youngest male after Boris Becker to do so in the singles event. As Alcaraz lifted the glittery trophy, one could not help but notice the Spaniard’s watch which was just as pleasing to the eye.

It came to light that one of Alcaraz’s sponsors is the Swiss luxury watch maker, Rolex which is also the official timekeeper of the Wimbledon Championships. However, it is interesting to note that the model of the watch he was wearing, is a rarity. This is not because it is an exclusive collection made for Alcaraz or for being very expensive, but the fact that the make has been discontinued in retail markets across the globe.

How much does Carlos Alcaraz’s Rolex cost?

Carlos Alcaraz was wearing the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Meteorite’ 116518LN plated in 18 karat yellow gold. The make has a black ceramic bezel and a grey meteorite dial with black chronograph sub-dials. It also has a special oysterflex bracelet fitted in it. This watch was introduced in 2021 but was discontinued in less than 18 months by Rolex, like many other models to perhaps make way for updated or new ones.

It is believed that the retail price of the watch was set at $35,000. However, Carlos Alcaraz’s win at the Wimbledon 2023 as well as lovers of the watch might still be able to buy it in the secondary market. The starting price there is said to be $85,000, which is almost 2.5 times the value of the watch. So it might be a field day for watch collectors and enthusiasts to wear not just a luxury watch but show it off as an autograph from Alcaraz, who is said to be the next superstar of tennis.

Who apart from Carlos Alcaraz wears a Rolex in the tennis world?

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is amongst the latest tennis stars to endorse Rolex. Roger Federer is not just the most famous tennis player, but also global sportsperson to have a Rolex on his wrist. At the Wimbledon 2023 itself, Federer opted to go for a $27,500 worth model when being honored in the Royal Box for completing 20 years of his first title win at SW19. At the same event, his wife Mirka was reportedly wearing a Rolex model worth more than $500,000. His most expensive match at home back in Zurich is said to be worth $350,000.

Some of Carlos Alcaraz’s rivals to endorse Rolex are Dominic Thiem, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune. In the women’s circuit, current World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Garbine Muruguza are their brand ambassadors or regular customers too.