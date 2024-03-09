mobile app bar

Lesia Tsurenko vs Emma Navarro Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024: All Eyes On Navarro To Deliver On Home Soil

Tanmay Roy
Published

Lesia Tsurenko vs Emma Navarro Prediction

Image Credits: Lesia Tsurenko – © Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports/ Emma Navarro – © Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Barring the bottom-half clashes, all matches in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters have moved to the third round. Of those that remain, one exciting match is Lesia Tsurenko vs Emma Navarro. American player Navarro is the 23rd-seeded player in the tournament and, hence, directly plays in the second round.

Whereas, Ukrainian player Tsurenko defeated Liv Hovde 6-3, 6-1 in the first round to reach here. After reaching the semi-final of the San Diego Open, Navarro will look to take it even further here. Tsurenko, on the other hand, lost in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open and now has a chance to redeem herself of the early loss.

The SportsRush’s Lesia Tsurenko vs Emma Navarro prediction is in favor of Navarro to win the match in three sets. This is owing to her better ranking and form in the recent past. The Lesia Tsurenko vs Emma Navarro match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden at around 7:15 pm ET on Saturday, March 9.

What is the Lesia Tsurenko vs Emma Navarro head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Lesia Tsurenko and Emma Navarro is 0-0. Both these players have never faced each other in any main draw of a WTA tournament to date.

Where to watch Lesia Tsurenko vs Emma Navarro live?

The Tsurenko vs Navarro Round of 64 match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, it will be streaming live on Sky Sports. The match will be live at around 7:15 pm Eastern Time.

How much prize money has Emma Navarro won?

Emma Navarro has won $1,115,560 USD in prize money from her 5-year-old professional tennis career.

What is Emma Navarro’s ranking?

Emma Navarro’s ranking is 23rd in the WTA world rankings. She is, therefore, appropriately seeded 23rd too in the Indian Wells 2024 players list.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Saturday?

The weather in Indian Wells, California will be pleasant during the evening as per Weather.com. The temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius, with 26 km/h wind speed, 15% humidity, and zero precipitation.

It should be a great match and a great outing for tennis fans to watch. They might also get to know about the tennis shops around the venue and the hotels where the players are staying.



