Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of the Round of 16 Dallas Open 2024 Clash

Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka is one big match which will take place in the second round of the Dallas Open 2024. The two tennis stars are set to collide for the third time in their career at the SMU Tennis Complex. The tournament has seen some upsets already and the fans will flock in on Thursday night to see two of the tournaments best players compete.

Adrian Mannarino had an incredible start to 2024. The Frenchman defeated Stan Wawrinka and Ben Shelton in the Australian Open and thrilled with fans with amazing brand of tennis. However, the 35-year-old suffered a beating at the hands of Novak Djokovic, as he lost 6-0, 6-0, 6-3. Now, the Frenchman is one of the top ranked players at the Dallas Open. Also, Mannarino received a bye in the first round and will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round.

Meanwhile, Nishioka defeated Terence Atmane in the first round in Dallas. The Japanese star won the match in the deciding set after losing a one-set lead. This was a much-needed result for Nishioka who lost in the opening round of the Australian Open against Holger Rune. Also, the Japanese will now look to cause a bug upset in the Adrian Mannarino vs Yoshihito Nishioka clash at Dallas Open.

Although Mannarino is the heavy favorite to win but, Nishioka can cause an upset. The Frenchman has enjoyed the better of the meetings between the two having won on both the previous occasions. The SportsRush predicts Adrian Mannarino to win in straight sets. According to Pokerstars, the Frenchman is favorite to win at 1.40, compared to Nishioka’s 2.60. The temperature in Dallas is expected to remain around 20* Celsius with mostly sunny weather. The game is set to be played on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9:20 pm ET.