‘Younger Than Ever’: Gabriela Sabatini’s Looks Leave Fans Spellbound in Viral Photo With Juan Martin del Potro

Gabriela Sabatini left tennis fans stunned with her latest picture along with Argentine compatriot, Juan Martin del Potro. Fans were mesmerized by her looks and could not stop applauding her for maintaining herself well and looking younger by the day. Sabatini is currently preparing for her appearance in New York City.

Since the 1980s, Sabatini has been a crush for many male tennis fans across the world, being a high-profile name too. So many got nostalgic too when the US Open, on Monday, posted an image of hers with del Potro as both the Argentina stars are scheduled to take part in the event ‘Stars of the Open’ presented by Chase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

Gabriela Sabatini will be a huge box office draw at the US Open fan week as the Argentine beauty will be back on the tennis court! pic.twitter.com/mWdUgF3qg0 — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) August 20, 2024

Fans are equally excited to see the legendary duo grace the tennis court in the United States once again after being out of professional action for so long. The event will be a part of the US Open Fan Week, which is one week before the tournament actually starts.

Former World No.3 Sabatini was also the 1990 US Open champion and won a silver medal at the 1988 Olympics with a Wimbledon doubles title to her name too. Her impact on cultures extends beyond the tennis world too. Sabatini even has a rose named after her – An orange-red bloom and also launched her perfume collection in collaboration with German perfume company Mülhens.

While she has been out of the sport for a long time, Sabatini will be a huge box office name at the US Open this year. Other players who will grace the Stars of the Open event include veterans like John McEnroe, and Andre Agassi, and the present generation superstars like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula and more. The tournament will take place on August 21 and will start at 7:00 pm ET at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.