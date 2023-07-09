Only Up has been one of the trending games for some time now, and numerous streamers and on the run to complete the game.

Advertisement

While the game does not make it easy to complete, the story was rewritten when Richard Tyler “Ninja” Blevins completed the game on the first attempt, and it took him just a little more than 2 hours.

Several streamers including Guy “DrDisrespect”, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, and more have been actively trying and facing hardships to complete the game. While Ninja live-streamed on YouTube his first-ever attempt to complete Only Up a few days back and let’s say the game was a little too easy for him.

Advertisement

Ninja did encounter a fall in the initial moments of the game but returned to the game with a bang. He made sure not to take a fall in the game again and made his way up up to space.

Ninja makes a huge comeback by finishing Only Up on the first attempt

Only Up, a game developed by SCKR Games has been a hot topic with a ton of Twitch streamers playing live. Most of them did and are still struggling to make their way all the way up but the concept changed when Ninja decided to play the game on YouTube live a couple of days back.

He started all excited but faced a fall down after several minutes into the game. He was fiercely trolled for the fall but he faced the game head-on. Ninja climbed up to the finish point that is into the space on the first ever attempt to play the game and was also able to do it halfway past 2 hours.

Upon finishing the game in a record first attempt, he stated that the game was really fun to play. Seeing that many other streamers are straining to complete the game Ninja’s attempt could be considered breathtaking.

Advertisement

Now many players have started speed runs on the game, and are trying to achieve record climbing times. Ninja also added to the live stream that he will be attempting speed runs in Only Up. If you find Ninja’s first attempt victory to be interesting you should click here to know how Mizkif’s surprise raid became a fan’s best day of her life.