Mizkif Makes a Fan’s Day With a Surprise Raid

Recently, a streamer had the best day of her life when she got raided by one of the world’s biggest streamers, Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo. Matthew’s raid surprised this fan, whose excitement went through the roof after knowing about it. What made it even more special was that Mizkif’s fan witnessed this precious moment with her mother by her side.

In the past, we have seen some of the world’s most prominent creators take part in raids on the popular purple platform Twitch. From Ninja to Pokimane, many big streamers have raided small creators to support and help them grow. For those unfamiliar with Twitch’s ‘raid,’ no worries, as we have you covered.

Raid is a feature that allows one streamer to redirect all their audience to the target or new streamer’s channel. It’s an excellent medium to gain followers, especially for micro creators. Let’s know everything about Mizkif’s raid on one of his fans.

Mizkif surprise raids yeetitsnikki

Earlier today, a streamer named ‘yeetitsnikki’ was live on Twitch with her mom, unaware of what was coming. In the middle of her stream, a few people on chat mentioned that Matthew would soon raid her. Soon after going through her chat, yeetitsnikki opened Mizkif’s live stream and got a confirmation regarding the raid. That was when she jumped for joy, freaking out with excitement as her favorite streamer was to arrive at her channel.

She said, “What an honor, oh my god, dude. My heart, I don’t think, has ever raced this fast.” That’s not all; she added, “Imagine your favorite streamer that you’ve been watching for years come and do this.” “For me, Miz is like the reason why I started like watching Twitch.” she further expressed. You can watch the entire scene right from the timestamp of 4:45:05 seconds.

yeetitsnikki showcases her streaming journey to Mizkif

Soon, in the middle of the raid, yeetitsnikki eagerly shows Mizkif and her audience a video that she made all by herself.

This video summarises her entire streaming journey and why she started with Twitch. While the video plays, you can watch yeetitsnikki getting emotional and unable to hold off tears. Undoubtedly, it’s a big moment for yeetitsnikki; the community has also admired what Mizkif did for his fan.

