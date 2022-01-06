“I expect them to be very competitive”: Lando Norris backs Ferrari to consistently challenge for race wins in 2022

Lando Norris feels Ferrari’s strong power unit will lead them to multiple podium finishes and race wins in 2022.

Ferrari had a decent 2021 season where they finished 3rd ahead of rivals McLaren in the standings. After their dismal campaign in 2020, the following year was seen as a massive step up for the Italian team.

However, as their team principal Mattia Binotto said earlier, the Scuderia aim to move up a notch in 2022. They had five podium finishes last year, but the Maranello-based team’s last race was back in 2019 when Sebastian Vettel took home the chequered flag in Singapore.

Looking forward to having you by our side once more in 2022, #Tifosi. How will you be supporting the team this year?#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8pWUmZ6tMf — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 5, 2022

With an exciting driver line-up of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, many people have tipped Ferrari to redeem themselves in 2022. McLaren driver Lando Norris believes that they will fight for podiums and strive to win races consistently come next season.

“The progress they’ve made in the latter part of the season has had nothing to do with the car.” said Norris. “They have only improved their power units.”

“I don’t think they’ve ever had a terrible car. Even in the last few years, I don’t think they’ve had a terrible car. They just lacked on the engine side.”

Ferrari are the biggest team in F1 history for a reason, says Lando Norris

The McLaren driver praised the Italian outfit for being the ‘most successful F1 team of all time’. He predicts Ferrari’s return to the podium’s top step and hopes that his team can follow suit.

“When the power unit was good, they won races. So I expect them to be very competitive.” the 22-year-old said.

⚠️ | Ferrari have reportedly recovered 20hp (horsepower) with their 2022 engine, due to innovations from their partners Shell in E10 fuel. [https://t.co/ES6jBuFvyI] — formularacers (@formularacers_) December 30, 2021

“This year they said they haven’t invested in the development of the car. They were all focused on next season. They are Ferrari, I think the most successful team in F1, and they are for a reason.”

“I expect them to fight for wins and podiums next season. If we can join that, that would be fantastic.” he added. Ferrari finished the 2021 season 48.5 points ahead of McLaren in the standings.

On the other hand, Norris finished just behind former teammate Sainz and ahead of Leclerc in P6.

