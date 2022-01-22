The Ultimate Viper Lineup: Take a look at the only viper lineup you’ll ever need to learn for all maps

Tired of learning a million lineups for different maps, here is the ultimate viper lineup you’ll ever need to learn.

Valorant is a first-person hero shooter game, with each agent having unique abilities. With some agents having the ability to play on post-plant lineups. This means rather than taking a fight, they prefer to stop the spike from defusing by playing on molly lineups.

And if you are a Viper or Sova main, somehow you are supposed to remember a million lineups for different sites. Which to be honest is a lot more difficult than one can imagine. However, Lothar has come up with a solution for Viper mains out there. He somehow figured out a universal lineup for Viper’s snake bite, which you can use on any site.

Also Read: Fnatic Valorant Roster: Braveaf joins Fnatic to complete their valorant roster going into VCT 2022

The Ultimate Viper Lineup

You will never need to learn another lineup after this Really good tutorial/find @LotharHS #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/57XEGDeGck — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) January 21, 2022

The whole lineup is based on how you use the minimap. When you walk in-game you can see a radar on the mini-map which tells you the area in which your footsteps can be heard.

Keeping that in mind, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Ping the area you want to throw the snake bite at.

Step-2: Look in that direction, and walk toward the ping while keeping an eye on your minimap

Step 3: As soon as your radar hits the ping, shoot your snake bite

And that’s it, the ultimate lineup done.

This is going to help a lot for competitive players, especially for lower elo players. Lineups are quite difficult to counter and can easily grantee the round. So using lineups will prove to be quite useful.

Now it’s time for you to go bully people in your ranked matches.

Also Read: Sentinel Zomb’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.