Fnatic Valorant Roster: Braveaf joins Fnatic to complete their valorant roster going into VCT 2022

Braveaf the Russian Sova main joins the Fnatic Valorant roster as their fifth to finalize their team for Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

Fnatic is undoubtedly one of the best teams coming out of the European region. Hence, they have always managed to place in the top positions for any Valorant tournament. Under the guidance of their super-enthusiastic IGL(in-game leader) Boaster, the team has made quite a name for themselves.

Following up on their results in the VCT 2021, Fanatic made a decision of dropping Doma from the team.

Hence, this change left an empty slot in the roster, which has currently been taken by Braveaf.

Braveaf joining the Fnatic Valorant Roster

The wait is over. Join us in welcoming the newest member of Fnatic Valorant: @braveaff! Brave represents the things we value in-game: great aim and intelligent utility usage, as well as the things we value out of the game: a hunger to improve and a positive attitude: — FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 21, 2022

Andrew ‘BraveAF’ Gorchakov is a 26-year-old Professional Valorant player, who is the newest addition to the boys in black and orange. Also, coming in from teams such as One Breath gaming, Rebels, NOFUTURE, Andrew showed great potential and charisma.

The Fnatic coach Mimi commented, “We were looking for a confident Sova player, and Brave represented the things we value in-game: great aim and intelligent utility usage, as well as the things we value out of the game: a hunger to improve and being a positive teammate.”

Fnantic Valroant Roster

After the addition of Braveaf, the Fnatic valorant roster is complete for VCT 2022. So, let’s look at the active roster:

Players Boaster (IGL) Braveaf Magnum Derke Mistic

Staff Mini (Head Coach) Marcus Askildsen (Performance Coach) CoJo (Manager)



Thanks to their impressive performance in VCT 2021, they made it to the Champions playoffs. Riot invited them into VCT 2022 EMEA challengers. Hence, we will get to see the Fnatic roster in play starting on the 11th of February.